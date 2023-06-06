Nine seniors representing Camden, Lugoff-Elgin, and North Central high schools participated in Kershaw County School District’s Annual Future Educator Signing Day on May 11. The event, hosted by KCSD’s Teacher Forum, celebrated students who have decided to pursue careers in the field of education.
The signing day provided a chance for students, their families, and their educators to gather together and honor the impact of teachers past, present and future.
“The goal of this event is to show these future teachers just how much Kershaw County values them and their decision to choose one of the most noble careers in spite of the current challenges we are facing in public education,” Jenny Proctor, Teacher Forum member, said. “Knowing these young people are planning to enter the classroom gives me hope that the future of public education is bright.”
The nine future educator signees included:
Amariya Benson, Camden High School (CHS) participated in Teacher Cadet and Woolard Technology Center’s (WTC) Early Childhood Education program. Benson plans to attend Columbia College and pursue a career in Early Childhood Education.
CHS student and Teacher Cadet Emily Boyles plans to study Secondary Education at Coastal Carolina University.
Aaliyah Haney, a Teacher Cadet at CHS, was named a Teaching Fellow at Winthrop University where she will study Special Education.
Taylor Jeter attends CHS and WTC’s Early Childhood Education program. She will attend Central Carolina Technical College and study Elementary Education.
Lugoff-Elgin High School (L-EHS) and WTC Early Childhood Education Student Taylor Church will attend USC-Sumter in the fall where she will study Elementary Education.
Emily Joslin, L-EHS Teacher Cadet, plans to attend USC-Sumter and pursue a career in Elementary Education.
L-EHS’ Mary-Elizabeth McCaskill will attend Lander University where she plans to study Secondary Education.
Kylie Mellen, L-EHS and WTC Early Childhood Education Student, will attend the University of South Carolina where she will study Elementary Education.
North Central High School student and Teacher Cadet Landon Garbade plans to attend Converse College, where she will study Elementary Education. Garbade was this year’s recipient of the Mary Ann Blaskowitz Scholarship.