The University of South Carolina (USC) Palmetto College iCarolina Learning Lab Network has reached a significant milestone. To date, the eight established iCarolina Learning Labs have served over 10,000 visitors across South Carolina.

According to a USC press release, the first of the eight iCarolina Labs opened at the Union County Carnegie Library in Union in February 2022, and the most recent lab opened in the Kershaw Branch of the Lancaster County Public Library in Kershaw in March.