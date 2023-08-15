Twenty three years and two stories underground. Those are two of the differences in my two tours of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
I recently took the official tour of the Capitol Building during a five-day sightseeing trip to Washington. This time, I had come as a retired widow on a sightseeing visit with a long-time friend who had never been to D.C.
The first time I toured the Capitol building was in the summer of 2000, with my family including three children under the age of 10.
On this more recent visit, my friend and I took the subway into the downtown area, walked by the Library of Congress, crossed the street and followed the signs to the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center. The walkway we followed was a long, wide descending ramp ending at the entrance to the center. We checked out the line to get in and, having a few minutes before the center opened, walked up the steps next to the entrance to take a closer look at the Capitol’s East Front. We took selfies and photos of the building across the wide expanse of an open stone-paved area. I mentally flipped through memories of my first visit here and remembered that our family had entered through a doorway at this ground level of the East Front.
When we descended once again to the Visitors Center entrance, we entered, walked through the ever-present security screenings, and came through the second set of doors to view Emancipation Hall from the upper level.
We descended the large wide staircase to the floor of the hall.
Our tour would be starting from two stories underground.
Emancipation Hall is a large open area with columns and statues lining the edges, ticket counters on either end, and a large replica of the Statue of Freedom and the entrance to the exhibition hall on the side opposite the large staircase.
The space is large enough to accommodate large numbers of people, but, on this Friday morning in the middle of June, it was not very crowded.
We gathered at the elevated sign in the middle of the hall at the appropriate hour and were herded with a large group of people into the bottom of a movie theater with rows of seats on a sharp rise.
The 13-minute movie presented at the beginning of the tour is a fact-filled production that stirred my patriotic pride to high levels. The history of the start of the United States was explained clearly while weaving the facts around the initial U.S. motto, E Pluribus Unam, which means “out of many, one.” The history, the facts, the information about the start of our country were all very familiar to me, but I thoroughly enjoyed how they were all presented in this short introductory film.
After the film, we were all directed to exit from the top of the theater. The large group of people who entered the theater with me were then divided into small groups. As we walked into lines created by those cool velvet ropes clipped on to short poles, we were given headphones and a control box. Each line of people with their headphones could hear one specific tour guide, who appeared at the front of that line. I loved the organization and ease of this system.
From that line, we followed our tour guide up an escalator into the Capitol building through the Crypt or bottom floor, upstairs to the Rotunda, and into Statuary Hall which is full, of course, of statues. So many statues! Each state is allowed to place two statues in the Capitol and the statues are spread throughout Emancipation Hall, the Crypt, the Rotunda and Statuary Hall. At each stop, we tried to listen and look and take it all in. My neck worked hard, swiveling and extending to see up and around. I tried to listen to the guide sharing what he could in the short 30 minutes of the walking part of the tour. The guide dismissed us after retracing our steps back down the two levels to the Visitor’s Center just outside of the gift shop.
My favorite part of this tour was the statue of King Kamehameha I of Hawaii. The statue is dark with gilded cloak and headdress. On that Friday in June, there were fresh leis draped over the statue’s outstretched arm. The leis were a combination of fresh flowers and braided greenery. I have since learned that each year, on June 11, a Hawaii state holiday, there is a ceremony including hula dancing and the draping of the leis. We had just missed the ceremony by a few days, but we still enjoyed the colorful leis.
Construction of the Visitor’s Center was started two years after my first visit to the Capitol with excavation of the area that took a year. It wasn’t opened to the public until December 2008, five years after that. Reading about the center’s building process on the Architect of the Capitol’s website, I was impressed with many aspects of the environmental concerns addressed as well as efforts to match the Capitol building physical elements. I have yet to decide which is better: to read the descriptions of the paintings, statues, art and structure of the Capitol on this website before going on the tour or walking through the halls and spaces first, then learning about the pieces that were of more interest.
For my recent visit, I had made reservations online for our tour. For our family’s tour 23 years ago, I had written a letter to one of my Congressmen, asking to schedule a tour. Back in 2000, I had brought my children to the tour with the lofty ideals of broadening their horizons from their small town in South Carolina, having them appreciate the history of our country and learning where our laws were made. This visit, I was only focused on the selfish pleasure of the experience, soaking in the information and standing in awe of the structure itself and the art and history on display. There were differences between the tours on so many levels of the experience — the planning, the depth of our entry, the process of tour, my focus. But it was the same Capitol building just, with the building of the Visitors Center, the tours are now from the bottom up.
