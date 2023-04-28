CAMDEN — A Celebration of Life Service for Stephen Harrell Meeh, 69, will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a humane society of one’s choice.
Mr. Meeh passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Born in Oklahoma City, Okla., he was the son of the late Harrell and Rubye Leard Meeh. He received a bachelor’s degree in economics from Oklahoma State University and his Juris Doctorate from the University of Tulsa. He practiced law in Arkansas and was a member of the Arkansas Bar Association. Stephen was also a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Poteau, Okla. He adored his family and cherished the time he spent with each of them. He was a self-taught chef and enjoyed cooking and reading. Mr. Meeh was an accomplished musician who played the piano and guitar.
Surviving is his wife of 48 years, Karen Snow Meeh; sons, Jason Robert Meeh of San Diego, Calif., Christopher Stephen Meeh of San Diego, Calif., and George Gregory Meeh of Camden, S.C.; his brother, Stewart Meeh (Leslie); a niece, Caitlyn Meeh; and his beloved dogs, Lucy and Winston.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Scott Sommers with South Carolina Oncology for his wonderful care and to MUSC Kershaw Hospice for the loving care they provided to Stephen and the family.
April 28, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.