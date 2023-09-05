The King Haiglar Garden Club will meet at 3 p.m. this coming Monday, Sept. 11 at the home of Virginia Isler. Assisting Mrs. Isler will be co-hostess Jenn Latini. The program will be “Welcome to a Garden Party,” a review of the 2023-2024 yearbook, and presentation of awards.

The arrangement theme is a “Tailgate Party.” Arrangements should reflect the change from a summer to a fall gathering. Flowers, fruit, and leaves may be used.