The King Haiglar Garden Club will meet at 3 p.m. this coming Monday, Sept. 11 at the home of Virginia Isler. Assisting Mrs. Isler will be co-hostess Jenn Latini. The program will be “Welcome to a Garden Party,” a review of the 2023-2024 yearbook, and presentation of awards.
The arrangement theme is a “Tailgate Party.” Arrangements should reflect the change from a summer to a fall gathering. Flowers, fruit, and leaves may be used.
Horticulture should be brought to the Isler home by 3 p.m. Judges for horticulture and arrangements will be Joanna Beleos and Marietta Gordon.
September’s flower is the Aster, symbol of love, afterthought, faith, wisdom, valor, and light. Garden maintenance for September will be responsibility of Carolyn Hammond and Katie Ewing.
Gardening Tips for September
• Fertilize your roses for the last time this year. Lightly prune, if needed.
• Divide your spring blooming perennials now.