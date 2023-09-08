Free concerts return to Camden’s Town Green this fall, with a variety of music on certain Thursday evenings in September and October. Get your blanket or lawn chair and your family and friends to enjoy live music outdoors. Bring a picnic dinner, grab some takeout from your favorite local restaurant or enjoy food and beverages available for purchase on site.
Kicking off the concert series next Thursday, Sept. 14 is Camden’s own Rusty Davis & Friends, playing classic rock and timeless tunes that will have you singing along. Music begins at 6 p.m. with one of Rusty’s student musicians as the opening act. Rusty Davis & Friends will play from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
All concerts will be held on Thursdays, from 6 to 8 p.m., weather permitting. Beer and wine are permitted on the Town Green during the hours of the concerts; however, no glass containers are allowed. In the event of cancellation due to weather, notifications will be placed on the city’s website and Downtown Camden Cultural District social media channels.
On Thursday, Sept. 28, local favorites The FMS take the stage, playing 1960s and ’70s songs everyone knows and loves.
On Thursday, Oct. 5, the free Blankets & Bands concert on the Town Green will feature Columbia-based The Dubber & Tetrahedron, as part of the Arts Center of Kershaw County’s MAD Festival. Enjoy an evening of rock, jazz and funk, flavored by the international sounds of reggae, Armenian music, and Afro beat.
On Thursday, Oct. 12, you can swing the night away with The Tony Torre Orchestra. Led by Tony Torre, the band is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. This 15-piece big band based out of Myrtle Beach will be playing an evening of swing hits with an occasional turn to blues, beach music and pop favorites.
Closing out the fall Blankets & Bands concert series on Thursday, Oct. 26 is the Bout Tyme Band, an ensemble of talented musicians playing jazz standards, danceable pop songs, and everything in between.
The Blankets & Bands concert series is a partnership between the Downtown Camden Cultural District and the Arts Center of Kershaw County, bringing free, live music to the community during the spring and fall months. For details about each concert, visit experiencecamdensc.com or artscenterkc.org.