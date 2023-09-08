Free concerts return to Camden’s Town Green this fall, with a variety of music on certain Thursday evenings in September and October. Get your blanket or lawn chair and your family and friends to enjoy live music outdoors. Bring a picnic dinner, grab some takeout from your favorite local restaurant or enjoy food and beverages available for purchase on site.

Kicking off the concert series next Thursday, Sept. 14 is Camden’s own Rusty Davis & Friends, playing classic rock and timeless tunes that will have you singing along. Music begins at 6 p.m. with one of Rusty’s student musicians as the opening act. Rusty Davis & Friends will play from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.