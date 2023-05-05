The King Haiglar Garden Club will meet on May 8, 2023 at the home of Carolyn Hammond.
Assisting Ms. Hammond with refreshments will be Michelle Herod.
The program will be installation of officers for next year and a plant exchange.
The arrangement theme is based on “Plant a Garden” by Edward A Guest.
“If it’s drama that you sigh for, plant a garden and you’ll get it.
If you long for entertainment and for pageantry most glowing,
plant a garden and this summer spend your time with green things growing.”
Arrangements should include blooms from your garden.
Horticulture and artistic arrangements should be brought by 3 p.m. Judges will be Marjorie Huntington and Isabel Strickland.
May’s flower is the lily, expressing purity, majesty, beauty, sweetness and humility.
Maintenance for May will be Carolyn Hammond and Beverly Ferguson.
Gardening TipsMay
Space your planting of gladiolas at 2-week intervals until July for fresh cut flowers until frost.
Keep your flowers deadheaded to promote blooms.
Don’t forget to water your plants. May can be a dry month. Newly planted flowers will need to be kept watered until they are established regardless of the plant’s drought tolerance.
June
June is for daylilies. Easy to plant and easy to grow, they create beautiful borders and fill-ins with other plantings.
July
No pruning after the second week in July for azaleas. They are setting their blooms for next spring.
August
It’s hot and dry. Water, water, water and if you haven’t mulched, be sure to mulch, mulch, mulch.