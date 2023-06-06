For years, I’ve railed against what I’ll now call the curse of sameness in Hollywood: that hardly anything original is produced anymore and even when somewhat original movies or TV shows are produced, there are usually plot points that appear to be the same.
I love the Marvel superhero movie franchise, for example, but even I see that, if you pay attention, most of the core movies follow the same plot: character reluctantly (although there are a few exceptions) becomes a hero, ends up fighting some supervillains and often other heroes, rallies as an underdog in a huge special effects-laden big-bad fight near the end of the movie, and learns some kind of life lesson that makes him or her an even better hero.
I would quickly add that the Guardians of the Galaxy movies do not follow this convention and for that, I think we have to thank James Gunn who is not your average Marvel movie director.
Anyway... I blame a lot of this on streaming services, from Netflix to Paramount+ to Hulu. They are either producing or grabbing tons of programming in an effort to grab as many eyeballs from each other as they can and in doing so have really watered down the level of excellence in many cases.
There’s a reason I only watch a tiny fraction of what’s available: 1) there’s simply too much programming available in the first place, and 2) to be quite blunt, most of it stinks.
And even when it doesn’t, much of it copies each other.
Case in point are two pretty cool spy-related shows from Netflix and Amazon Prime. From the get-go, the first “sameness” between these two shows is that there are sci-fi elements to both, and both of which go beyond the norm we expect from movies like the James Bond series or TV shows like Amazon’s Jack Ryan.
The two shows, which I still recommend, are In From the Cold on Netflix, and Citadel from Amazon.
Beware, there are major spoilers to both shows, but I’ll try to keep some things to generalities in case a few of you might actually want to check them out.
In From the Cold focuses on a divorced, single mom named Jenny (Margarita Levieva) who is exposed as an ex-Russian spy and assassin who was code-named “The Whisper.” She received that name because she was never seen, much less caught during her missions.
OK, here’s the first spoiler: The reason Jenny couldn’t be seen is that she had been injected with a serum that allowed her to transform into anyone she had touched — other women, but also men. Wouldn’t James Bond have loved that level of camouflage!
During the six-episode season, Jenny fights against being dragged back into the spy game because of her teenage daughter.
Now let’s hop over to Citadel. What makes its spies unique is that they can be “backstopped.” Again, serums are involved. One serum, which can even be activated remotely, wipes your memories, turning the spy into an amnesiac who, therefore, can’t give away any secrets because they no longer know any secrets. The second can be used to restore those memories.
It’s pretty quickly revealed that the main characters and top Citadel spies Mason Kane (Richard Madden of Game of Thrones fame) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who starred on ABC’s Quantico) have been backstopped, leading to new lives as Kyle Conroy and Charlotte Vernon.
Similarly to Jenny, Kyle states the only reason he’s going along with everything is because it’s the only way to keep his wife and daughter safe. Nadia, it is later revealed, is doing the same for her daughter.
So, both series have above and beyond science fiction mechanisms, both series have lead characters fighting against their circumstances, and characters from both series have teen or pre-teen daughters to raise.
There’s also a good amount of finger-pointing among characters in both Citadel and In From the Cold as to who the real evil-doers are and who can be trusted.
Without giving too much away, I will say that the answers to those questions — who can be trusted and who the “bad guys” are — involve some pretty twisted endings, although one of them is slightly less surprising than the other. I won’t say which one, let’s just say I nearly threw something at my monitor when one of the two shows ended for its season.
There are plans for a second season of In From the Cold. I’m less certain about a direct second season of Citadel, but producers are taking things in an interesting direction: four spinoffs set in Italy, India, Spain and Mexico. All four are said to be “foreign language,” meaning they should be in their respective country’s main language.
Amazon showed a tease for the Italian show, Citadel: Diana, and it seemed to be in English, so I don’t know if it’s being dubbed or if something else is going on.
It will star Italian singer and actress Matilda De Angelis, who is known for starring with Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman is HBO’s mini-series The Undoing in 2020.
It’ll be interesting to see how they differentiate each show or if, again, the curse of sameness will strike the Citadel team.