Summers wedding

Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Clayton Summers

Harlee Elizabeth Dennis, of Rembert, daughter of James and Carmen Dennis, of Rembert, married Thomas Clayton Summers, of Rock Hill, son of Clay and Stacey Summers, of Rock Hill, during a July 17, 2023 ceremony at Lyttleton Street United Methodist Church in Camden, officiated by the Rev. Marcus Johnston.

The bride was given in marriage by her father, James Patrick Dennis.