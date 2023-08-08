Harlee Elizabeth Dennis, of Rembert, daughter of James and Carmen Dennis, of Rembert, married Thomas Clayton Summers, of Rock Hill, son of Clay and Stacey Summers, of Rock Hill, during a July 17, 2023 ceremony at Lyttleton Street United Methodist Church in Camden, officiated by the Rev. Marcus Johnston.
The bride was given in marriage by her father, James Patrick Dennis.
The Maids of Honor were Rebekah and Diana Dennis, sisters of the bride and both of Rembert. The bridesmaids were Anna Grace Rogers, cousin of the bride, of Charlotte N.C.; Mattie Jane Moore, cousin of the bride, of Rock Hill; MacKenzie Travis, sister of the groom, of Fort Mill; Ella Grace Summers, sister of the groom, of Rock Hill; and Hanna Bautista, friend of the bride, of Richmond, Va.
The Junior Bridesmaid was Caroline Riggan, cousin of the bride, of Camden.
The Flower Girl was Hallie Ann Hayes, cousin of the bride, of Little Mountain.
The Best Man was Matt Miller, friend of the groom, of Henrico, Va.
The Groomsmen were Alec Miller, friend of the groom, of Rock Hill; Adam Kush, friend of the groom, of Johnstown, Pa.; David Saleeba, friend of the grom, of York; Seth Travis, brother-in-law of the groom, of Fort Mill; Vance Summers, cousin of the groom, of Bluffton; Dakota Burress, friend of the groom, of Simpsonville; and Jack Dennis, brother of the bride, of Rembert.
The Ring Bearer was Cort Riggan, cousin of the bride, of Camden.
A reception was held at TenEleven Galleria in Camden, with music provided by Fantasy Band from Rock Hill.
Both the bride and groom graduated from Anderson University in December 2022. Mr. Summers is employed with Smith & Nephew Medical Sales.
The couple honeymooned in the Dominican Republic and now live in Hickory, N.C.