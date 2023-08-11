Elizabeth “Toots” Hendrix Morris Watkins, died on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. She was the daughter of the late George Talmadge Hendrix Sr., and Lila Alewine Hendrix of Camden.
Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Robert Watkins of Camden; sons, A. Ken Morris (Vicki) of Denver, N.C., and V. Stan Morris (Karen) of Lexington; grandchildren, Ben Morris (Barrett) of Raleigh, N.C., Gray Hamby (Chad) of Lenoir, N.C., Kristin Morris of Washington, D.C., Megan McGuire (Michael) of Lexington, and Jordan Morris of Columbia; great-grandchildren, Claire McGuire and James McGuire; step-daughters, Julie Seward of Richmond, Va., and Cindy Wofford (David) of Richmond, Va.; step-granddaughter, Hadley Seward (Pree Rao); step-grandson, Si Wofford; and step-great-grandchildren, Alex Rao and Avery Rao.