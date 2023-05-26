LUGOFF — James Earl Thomley, Sr., 70, passed away on, May 21, 2023. Born in Atmore, Alabama, on May 6, 1953, he was the son of the late William Earl and Luleane Pritchett Thomley.
Mr. Thomley served in the United States Navy where he served two tours in Vietnam and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and the First Good Conduct Award. He also served from 1991-2011 in law enforcement and as a chief deputy under the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office for 14 of those years. Mr. Thomley was an avid Alabama fan who also loved riding in his bass buggy and enjoyed fishing, watching cop TV shows, guns, handyman activities, restoring his classic Duster, and especially being with his family.
Left to cherish his memories are his beloved wife of 44 years, Linda Branham Thomley; sons, Gabe Thomley and Demario Jones (Dori); sisters, Benita Gilmer and Mary Helen Carter (Eugene); brother, David Thomley (Denise); granddaughters, Alyssa Jones and DeMia Jones; fur-baby, Gabby Thomley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his son, James Earl Thomley Jr.
A funeral service for Mr. Thomley was held Thursday, May 25, at 2 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home with burial following services in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Camden.
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.