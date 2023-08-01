Allan Frederick Goud Jr., 78, died on June 20, 2023, at ABC Medical Center in Mexico City, Mexico, following a lengthy illness. Born in Fayetteville, N.C., on September 23, 1944, he was the son of the late Allan Frederick Goud and Ruth (DeLoache) Goud. He grew up in Camden and graduated from Camden High School in 1962. After earning a degree in mathematics from the University of South Carolina, he spent several years as an actuary in the insurance industry, but found his true calling in teaching. He taught mathematics at the American School Foundation in Mexico City for more than 30 years, and continued as a tutor after his retirement from classroom teaching. He is survived by siblings, Elizabeth Goud Patterson of Columbia, Richard Blakeney Goud of Concord, Mass., and Margaret Goud Collins of Falmouth, Mass.; five nieces and nephews; and seven grandnieces and grandnephews.
Aug. 1, 2023