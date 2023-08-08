Funeral services for Joseph Glenn Speaks, 83, will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at First Baptist Church, Camden, S.C. Rev. Philip Gerald and Rev. Rusty Shuler will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Camden or a charity of one’s choice.
Joseph Glenn Speaks passed away on Aug. 5, 2023. He was the son of the late Robert Glenn Speaks and Virginia Fisher Speaks Humphries. Joseph served in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam veteran who earned a Combat Infantry Badge, Vietnam Service Medal, Commendation Medal, and a Vietnam Campaign Medal. He graduated from Camden High School in 1958. He was the starter on the state football and basketball championship teams of 1957. He was voted the “Wittiest Senior” by his high school classmates and was a member of the Block C Club. He attended Furman University as a starter on their basketball team. He also attended St. Andrews University and played basketball during his time there. He completed his education at Wingate University while starring on the basketball team. He went on to become vice president and co-owner of Speaks Oil Company in Camden, from which he retired in 2005.