I began seeing the reports on Sunday after the S.C. Press Association posted a link to a story on The Guardian‘s U.S. portion of its website. I soon found follow-ups from the New York Post, The New York Times and The Washington Post, and then a fantastic opinion piece from Tom Jones of the Poynter Institute for journalism.

They were all talking about one thing: a small community newspaper, not too dissimilar from the Chronicle-Independent, called The Marion County Record in Kansas.

Martin L. Cahn is editor of the Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C. He welcomes responses to his columns and our editorials at mcahn@chronicle-independent.com.