I began seeing the reports on Sunday after the S.C. Press Association posted a link to a story on The Guardian‘s U.S. portion of its website. I soon found follow-ups from the New York Post, The New York Times and The Washington Post, and then a fantastic opinion piece from Tom Jones of the Poynter Institute for journalism.
They were all talking about one thing: a small community newspaper, not too dissimilar from the Chronicle-Independent, called The Marion County Record in Kansas.
A week ago, on Aug. 11, all five police officers from the city of Marion Police Department and two deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department — with search warrants in hand — walked not only into the Record‘s office, but the homes of reporters and the newspaper’s 98-year-old owner, Joan Meyer, and took “everything we have” related to the newspaper, according to her son and editor, Eric Meyer.
His mother died the next day, the Record reported, from being “stressed beyond her limits and overwhelmed by shock and grief.”
Both The Wichita Eagle and The Kansas City Star reported that one of the last things Mrs. Meyer said before collapsing was, “These are Hitler tactics and something has to be done.”
She had been a newspaperwoman since 1953.
So, what were the officers and deputies looking for?
Based on everything I’ve read so far, it appears to have been something of a witch hunt — a search for a document about a local restaurant owner that ended up in the Record‘s hands.
A document, reportedly provided to the newspaper by a confidential source, that showed the restaurant owner, a woman named Karie Newell, had been convicted of drunk driving back in 2008.
Ironically, however, the newspaper never used the information — they published nothing from it because Eric Meyer and his staff suspected the document had really come from Newell’s husband during their divorce.
Despite the “non-publication” of the document, Newell reportedly got up at a Marion City Council meeting and said the newspaper had illegally gotten hold of and — the NY Post‘s words — “disseminated sensitive documents.”
Newell further reported the “leak” was meant to hurt her restaurant by risking her liquor license.
But as the Kansas Reflector reported, not only were Newell’s comments false, she had officers remove Record reporters from an open forum involving U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner at a coffee shop she operates.
The Record printed a “set the record straight” story on Aug. 10.
In that story, the Record never referred to the document it had obtained, but rather Newell’s own statements at the city council meeting talking about her arrest for drunk driving and other infractions — the meeting where she was trying to get her liquor license.
The next day, Friday, officers conducted the raid. From what I understand, they took computers, cell phones, and reporting materials (likely notepads), some of which the staff meant to use for getting the next edition out.
As the Reflector noted, there is a federal law that requires authorities to subpoena material, thus giving journalists the chance to contest those requests.
What happened instead, as Eric Meyer reportedly said, was like an action by “repressive government regimes.”
Meanwhile, Newell is allegedly claiming that she is the victim of identity theft and that whoever stole her identity impersonated her to obtain information about her drunk driving arrest.
The Marion Police Department is claiming they knew about the federal law, but that what they did was OK, because the Record’s staff were the “suspects in the offense that is the subject of the search.”
It is a valid exception. However, the Freedom of the Press Foundation’s Seth Stern Foundation countered (in the New York Times), “You can’t say, ‘I’m allowed to raid the newsroom because I’m investigating a crime,’ if the crime you’re investigating is journalism.”
As I’ve posted some things in relation to this on Facebook, I’ve said that I cannot remember anything like this happening, certainly not since coming here in 2000, and likely not during my lifetime.
This was an assault on the First Amendment by the very agencies we rely on not just to enforce the law, but to uphold it.
Every official, every officer, the judge who signed the warrants and anyone else involved in this needs to be fired and/or removed from office and prosecuted.
Martin L. Cahn is editor of the Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C. He welcomes responses to his columns and our editorials at mcahn@chronicle-independent.com.