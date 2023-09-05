Myles Hamilton

Myles Hamilton’s third quarter touchdown run was the lone score in Lugoff-Elgin 7-0 win over Darlington on Friday.

 Tom Didato/C-I

It’s one thing overcoming an opponent. It’s another when you have to overcome yourself.

After having opened the season with two straight losses, Lugoff-Elgin was able to turn aside the five turnovers it made and sweated out a 95-yard Darlington kick return for a touchdown which was wiped out by a holding call to emerge with a 7-0 win over the visiting Falcons on Friday night in the home opener at Lugoff-Elgin Stadium.