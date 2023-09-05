It’s one thing overcoming an opponent. It’s another when you have to overcome yourself.
After having opened the season with two straight losses, Lugoff-Elgin was able to turn aside the five turnovers it made and sweated out a 95-yard Darlington kick return for a touchdown which was wiped out by a holding call to emerge with a 7-0 win over the visiting Falcons on Friday night in the home opener at Lugoff-Elgin Stadium.
Myles Hamilton was pressed into service behind center with freshman starter Aiden Fitzgerald returning to play quarterback after suffering a scare due to a knee injury sustained during the Camden game a week earlier The sophomore was only asked to put the ball up top three times, but it was his legs which provided the difference on the night when, early in the third quarter, he turned a broken play into a 38-yard scoring run for the game’s only score.
Hamilton’s scoring jaunt played alongside a Demons’ defensive effort which bottled up the DHS (1-2) ground game to the tune of its rushing for 20 yards on 24 carries.
As for the other side of the coin, had it not been for three interceptions and a pair of lost fumbles, the Demons could have been breathing easier down the stretch and enjoyed this win a bit earlier than they did.
Not all the miscues, however, came from the home side of the field. The Falcons had their share of ball-security issues as they had a pair of lost fumbles while throwing a pair of picks in a game in which nine turnovers were the story of the night.
The turnover issues started early as on the night’s first offensive series, the hosts marched from their own 36 to the DHS seven only for a lost fumble squashing the promising march.
Following a series of punts and the L-E defense holding firm on a fourth down and giving the ball back to their offense, a Falcon interception gave the guests the ball back at their own 49 with five minutes left in the first quarter.
Darlington escaped another L-E threat when the Demons threw an interception at the Falcons’ 14. The visitors returned the favor quickly when, a play later, a loose ball was recovered by the Demons with four minutes left in the half. Following an L-E punt, Demons defensive back Ty Murphy picked off a Jaylen Augustus pass with 79 ticks left in the first half clock as the two sides headed to the locker room tied at zero.
Setting up at the DHS 39 to start the second half, the L-E offense received a one-yard first down carry from Ali Duncan. On the next snap, Hamilton turned what appeared to be a broken play into a 38-yard scoring run as he dashed past DHS defenders and into the end zone just 49 seconds into the second half. Eli Branham tacked on the PAT kick and with 11:11 showing on the third quarter clock, the Demons were on top for keeps at 7-0.
Playing with the lead for the first time this season, the Demons put the game in the hands of its defense. L-E rose to the occasion as they forced and recovered a DHS fumble to thwart a drive on the Falcons’ first offensive series of the third quarter.
The Demons had more scoring chances only for those to be short-circuited by a lost fumble and an interception with 6:42 left in the contest.
Darlington had one last shot to tie or win the game when it forced at L-E punt and took over from its own 39 with 1:48 remaining to be played in the contest. That series ended when L-E defender Reggie Brown picked off an Augustus offering at the DHS 38 with 36 seconds left as the L-E defense would run the clock out from there to lock up their first win of the young season.
Fitzgerald, who was given the green light to return to practice after a doctor visit on Wednesday, completed two passes for all 26 of the Demons’ passing yards.
Duncan received the starting nod in the backfield and the senior rushed for 95 yards on 23 carries while Hamilton, who has seen action at wide out, quarterback and now, tailback, had a dozen carries for 75 yards. Senior wide receiver Zion Tucker was on the receiving end of both Fitzgerald aerials which he turned into 26 yards in receptions.
For Darlington, Augustus went up top 29 times, completing 13 of those passes for 126 yards. The Falcons were stymied on the ground, however, as the Demon defense allowed 20 yards rushing on 17 carries.
Penalties played a large role in this game as the Demons were flagged 11 times to Darlington’s nine.