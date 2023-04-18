This week will go a long way toward deciding conference baseball and softball championships and/or first round state playoff home games for both the Camden and Lugoff-Elgin baseball and softball teams.
In baseball, Camden has a home-and-home series with Marlboro County which begins tonight in Camden before moving to Marlboro County on Friday. CHS is tied atop the Region 6-AAA standings with Lake City entering the final two games of league. Both sides sit at 7-1 with LC holding a three-run edge — based on run differential — over the Bulldogs after the two teams split their series two weeks ago.
While CHS takes on MC, Lake City has two games with Darlington.
In Region 5-4A baseball, L-E has a two-game set with A.C. Flora in a battle of two teams deadlocked atop Region 5-4A with identical 6-0 records with four games remaining on the region docket. A.C. Flora heads to Optimist Field tonight before the scene shifts to Forest Acres on Thursday.
The Camden softball team will try to secure a 6-AAA crown if the Lady Bulldogs can take a pair from conference-leading Marlboro County, which has an 8-0 league record. CHS sits in second in the circuit with a 6-2 mark. The series opens tonight in Camden before shifting to Bennettsville Friday.
In softball, A.C. Flora — coached by former L-E boss James Marlow — and L-E meet with the Lady Demons carrying a perfect 6-0 5-4A record into the two games as they seek to win another region title. Tonight’s first game is set for Shelby Miles Field at L-E with two being played Thursday at A.C. Flora.
This week’s complete slate of contests for Kershaw County teamsTuesday: North Central @ Camden Military Academy (G — 4 p.m.); Camden @ Pondo Preview (G — 4:30 p.m.); Lugoff-Elgin, Ridge View @ Airport (G — 4:30 p.m.); Camden @ A.C. Flora (TEN — 5 p.m.); Irmo @ Lugoff-Elgin (TEN — 5 p.m.); Hammond @ Camden Military Academy (LAX — 5 p.m.); Crestwood @ (GSOC — 6 p.m.); North Central @ Lewisville (BB — 6 p.m.); Camden Military Academy@ Wilson Hall (BSOC — 6 p.m.); Marlboro County @ Camden (BB — 6:30 p.m.); A.C. Flora @ Lugoff-Elgin (BB — 6:30 p.m.); Marlboro County @ Camden (SB — 7 p.m.); A.C. Flora @ Lugoff-Elgin (SB — 7 p.m.); Richland Northeast @ Lugoff-Elgin (GSOC — 7 p.m.); Lugoff-Elgin @ Richland Northeast (BSOC — 7 p.m.); Camden @ Indian Land (BSOC — 7:15 p.m.); North Central @ Andrew Jackson (SB — 7:30 p.m.)
Wednesday: Lugoff-Elgin in Nations Ford Tournament (G — 10 a.m.); Camden Military Academy @ Orangeburg Prep (TR — 3:30 p.m.); Camden @ Sumter (TEN — 5 p.m.); Lugoff-Elgin @ White Knoll (TEN — 5 p.m.); Camden Military Academy @ Governor’s School (TEN — 5 p.m.); Lugoff-Elgin @ Ridge View Duals (TR — 5:30 p.m.); McBee @ Camden (SB — 6 p.m.)
Thursday: North Central @ Cheraw (G — 4 p.m.); Wilson Hall @ Camden Military Academy (TEN — 4 p.m.); Lugoff-Elgin @ Sumter (G — 4:30 p.m.); Andrew Jackson, Buford, Chesterfield @ North Central (TR — 5 p.m.); North Central @ Andrew Jackson (SB — 7:30 p.m.); Lugoff-Elgin @ A.C. Flora (BB — 6:30 p.m.); Lugoff-Elgin @ A.C. Flora (SB — 7 p.m.); A. C Flora @ Lugoff-Elgin (BSOC — 7 p.m.); Lugoff-Elgin @ A.C. Flora (GSOC — 7 p.m.); Camden Military Academy @ Laurence Manning Academy (BB — 7 p.m.)
Friday: Camden @ Marlboro County (GSOC — 6 p.m.); Lewisville @ North Central (BB — 6 p.m.); Camden @ Marlboro County (BB — 6:30 p.m.); Camden @ Marlboro County (SB — 7 p.m.); Camden @ Marlboro County (BSOC — 7 p.m.); North Central @ Chesterfield (SB — 7:30 p.m.)
Saturday: Camden, Lugoff-Elgin in Coaches Classic Elite @ Waccamaw (TR — 9 a.m.)