Summer is coming fast and that means The Nature as Teacher Preserve will be hosting fun summer camps, nature themed activities, and our free outreach program “Discoveries at Dusk.”
Those who would like to be considered for volunteer opportunities for these programs as well as fall and spring field trip assistance, are urged to consider joining Nature as Teacher’s free training, May 22-24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., lunch provided. Earn a certificate of completion in training centered on the safety minors, Place Based Education, experiential facilitation, emergency planning and more.
Find more information by emailing leoncic@clemson.edu for details. The training will be held at The Nature as Teacher Preserve for Education, 247 Chestnut Ferry Road in Camden, and will be completely outdoors.
Also, Nature as Teacher is hosting “5 Senses at Sunset” on Saturday, April 15 from 4 to 8 p.m. There will be live music and food trucks, and sensory stations and learning activities for the whole family.