If you haven’t heard of Tegan Riechers before, you will, and soon. The 11-year-old from Lugoff, who has been acting since the age of 7, is starring in a new movie, Fifty Times Rock, set to debut on Amazon Prime on March 27. A special screening is set for this Saturday at the Little Theater on DeKalb Street.
In the comedy movie, Art Newkirk plays Cecil, an aging rocker, whose band “Thirty Times Rock” was big in the 1980s. Now, years later, he wants to be famous again, but seems to have a hard time making it back onto the charts. That is, until his young niece, Annie — played by Tegan — arrives, bass guitar in hand.
“Annie has a lot of sass, and Tegan is sassy in real life, too,” her mother, Jennifer Riechers said during a recent interview; Tegan was busy at a bass guitar lesson.
Tegan’s career started about five years ago in 2019, with a radio announcement.
“They said they were having auditions at a hotel in Columbia for people 5 years old and up to come,” Jennifer Riechers explained. “If you received a card, you moved on to the next level. She heard and begged to go, so we did. We sat for over six hours because there were hundreds of people there and they were only going to pick 25 people.”
As part of her audition, Tegan learned the lines from a LEGO commercial to recite in front all the agents.
She won a card.
“She was 7 years old at the time. They told us she had major potential and they wanted her to go to Georgia for the next three weekends to brush up some skills with an acting coach of theirs. Well, they loved her and then wanted to send her to L.A., where we spent about two weeks,” Tegan’s mom said.
There were runway shows and acting classes, resulting with four call backs. From those call backs, the family helped Tegan pick out an agent with whom they were comfortable — one they felt was suitable for what she was looking to do. She took more classes in Atlanta and Los Angeles. Her agent now works out of Orlando, Fla.
“After that, things just took off for her with her acting/modeling career,” Jennifer Riechers said. “However, she hit a small bump in the road. She was called to do a movie called Welcome Home Christmas. We went there to film the first day and then she fell really ill and had to be hospitalized.”
Doctors there told Tegan’s family that she had immune thrombocytopenic purpura, or ITP, a blood disorder that can lead to easy or excessive bruising and bleeding.
“Well, she was still able to be in that movie, but only in a small portion, because they had to replace her since she was in the hospital. That did not stop her. She has been moving along since then and has been in several movies, commercials, prints, magazines, public service announcements, healthcare brochures, and more. Even with her ITP, she is a strong-willed child with a clear vision of what she wants to be,” Tegan’s mother said.
Tegan’s first commercial was for Robert’s Shell Station in the town of Kershaw back in 2019.
Since Tegan has had to go to the hospital so much, her mother said she started wanting to do things to give back. She began reading online to kids and then raffled off the books, using the money raised to buy toys to donate to Prisma Health’s pediatric cancer and blood disorder patients.
“She had a big toy drive with the Punishers Biker Club and has another one coming up this spring or summer that helps the kids in Camp Chemo,” Jennifer Riechers said. “She is just an all-around great kid that loves to act, model, play bass guitar, and give back to those that have helped her through her hard times. Having ITP, she is unable to play sports, so she has really found her calling in life, something she truly enjoys doing.”
Among Tegan’s film roles is one that is, technically, an uncredited supporting role in at least one scene in the recent DC Comics film, Black Adam. In a scene set in ancient Egypt, Tegan plays the unnamed Egyptian king’s young daughter — a princess. Additional films include V, Syndicate Wars 2047, and A Unicorn for Christmas, which ran on the Hallmark Channel in December.
In addition to Fifty Times Rock, Tegan will also star in two other films coming out later this year. In The Warrior, Tegan will play Jenny. It’s a semi-autobiographical independent film by Derrick Wayne Mullins about how he lived with and fought cancer when he was 8 years old. Also, she will portray Kayli in Tea Party, listed as a short film. According to the Internet Movie Database, or IMDB, both movies are in post-production status, meaning there is still work being done to ready the films for their debuts. No release dates have been set.
Jennifer Riechers said her daughter is also starring in the upcoming Halloween holiday movies Witch Hitch and The Witch, the latter of which will be released via YouTube.
Tegan’s not the only one in the family doing some acting and modeling work. She and both of her brothers have been models for Osh Kosh clothing and Stride-Rite shoes. One of Tegan’s brothers, Levi, joined her in a zombie movie and has a small part in The Warrior.
Some of the movies Tegan has acted in were filmed in North Carolina, others in Georgia, with a few elsewhere.
Right now, Fifty Times Rock seems like the best bet to get her noticed for her “sassy” performance, comedic acting and bass-playing chops, and holding her own with adult actors. The Warrior could do the same on the dramatic side of the business.
In addition to the Little Theater’s showing of Fifty Times Rock, the movie will be shown at a theater in Winston-Salem, N.C., where it was filmed. The Riechers hope to attend that premiere, too.
The special showing of the movie at the Little Theater in Camden on Saturday is scheduled for 2 p.m.
As her repertoire grows, don’t be surprised if you start seeing the name Tegan Riechers up in lights on movie marquees across the country.