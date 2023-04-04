The Camden Police Department (CPD) has been getting a bit of sprucing up the last month or so. Back at the end of February, CPD officers and administrators, along with other city staff and more, volunteered their time to repaint the interior. More work has been done since then and there are plans for a bit more in the days to come. Interim CPD Chief Dennis Norris said he felt the work would bring officers together and give them a sense of ownership of their workplace all while saving city taxpayer money. (All photos: Martin L. Cahn/C-I)