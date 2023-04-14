The Arts Center of Kershaw County will present Godspell in the Wood Auditorium over two weekend, May 5-7 and May 12-14.
Focusing on the timeless power of hope, Godspell is structured as a series of parables based on the Gospel of Matthew. Godspell features an eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, as the story of Jesus’ life dances across the stage. With music composed by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked) with book by John-Michael Tebelak, Godspell was an immediate blockbuster hit upon its release in the 1970s.
Godspell began as a project by drama students at Carnegie Mellon University and then moved to the off-off-Broadway venue of La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club in Manhattan’s East Village. The show was rescored for an off-Broadway production, which opened on May 17, 1971, and became a long-running success. Many productions have followed worldwide, including a 2011 Broadway revival.
On Friday and Saturday, May 5, 6, 12 and 13, doors will open at 6 p.m. for a 7 p.m. show. On Sunday, May 7 and 14, doors will open at 2 p.m. for a 3 p.m. show.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for children under 18. Tickets can be purchased by going to https://artscenterkc.org/ac/godspell/.