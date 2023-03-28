(Space permitting, Church News runs every Tuesday. Due to new print deadlines, items for Church News must be submitted by email to mcahn@chronicle-independent.com no later than 5 p.m. the previous Thursday. Announcements are NOT accepted via telephone. There is no guarantee of the number of times an event will be published nor the date it will first appear.)
Revival Services
The Rev. Randy Sharp is hosting revival services every Sunday morning from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Camden American Legion Post No. 17, 133 Chestnut Ferry Road Ext. Everyone is welcome.
Antioch Baptist
Antioch Baptist Church, 1875 Antioch Road, Camden, is offering a number of events in connection with Easter. This Sunday, April 2, the Sunday service will be with the children of the church participating. The church’s Children’s Easter Festival will take place April 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. On April 9, worship will begin with an 8 a.m. Sunrise Service, followed by breakfast at 9 a.m., and another worship service at 10:30 a.m. Call the church office at (803) 432-7286 for more information.
Beaverdam Baptist
Beaverdam Baptist Church holds a Youth Bible Study every Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Call or text (803) 420-2114 for more information.
Bethesda Presbyterian
Bethesda Presbyterian Church on DeKalb Street in Camden invites the public to join the congregation for its RISE services each Sunday at 9:15 a.m. Enjoy Christian fellowship, singing with Bethesda’s praise band, and inspirational messages for the coming week. All ages are welcome and a nursery is available.
Blaney Baptist
Blaney Baptist Church, 1400 Blaney Road, Elgin, offers services on Sundays with a morning worship service at 10 a.m. and Bible Study on Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m.
First Baptist (Camden)
First Baptist Church of Camden, 1201 Broad St., invites the community to join the congregation for Easter Sunday, April 9. Two identical services will be available at 8:45 and 10:30 a.m. Celebrate on Walnut Street between the two services for coffee, donuts, and more. As always, join First Baptist for worship during regular Sunday morning services that begin at 10:30 a.m. in the church sanctuary. Further information on this and other upcoming church activities can be found on the church’s website at www.firstbaptistcamden.org under the “What’s New” tab.
Lakeshore Drive
COG
Lakeshore Drive Church of God, 1201 Lakeshore Drive, Camden, will host a spring revival at midnight this Saturday, April 1 with guest speaker Rev. Josh Bowman. The revival will continue on Sunday, April 2 at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Monday, April 3 through Wednesday, April 5 at 7 p.m. each day. There will a Kids Church on Sunday morning and a nursery is provided for each service. For more information, call Pastor Brody Pope at (843) 933-7136.
New Life Outreach
New Life Christian Outreach Church, 411 U.S. 601 in Lugoff, will host a Good Friday concert with the WURTH Ministries Worship Band at 6:30 p.m. on April 7 with the doors opening at 6 p.m. Admission is free although a love offering will be taken. For more information, call the church by calling (803) 438-0606 or emailing nlco4him@gmail.com.
St. Luke Baptist
St. Luke Baptist Church of Camden, 512 Church St., Camden, holds in-person services at 11 a.m. on Sundays and prayer services on the first and third Sundays of each month at 9:30 a.m. Social distancing is being practiced at all times, sterile masks will be issued, and church staff is sanitizing areas throughout the church. The services are also being livestreamed on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/slbcamden. The Rev. Robert Boyd, pastor, and the Rev. Duron Alexander, associate minister, invite the public to attend or “tune in.” Online giving can be given via the Cash App: $stlukecamden. For more information, call (803) 432-0203.
St. Matthew Baptist
St. Matthew Baptist Church, 2885 Stephens Road, Bethune, offers services beginning with Sunday School at 10 a.m. COVID precautions are in place. Dr. B.W. Freeman, pastor, invites the public.
Salem UMC
Salem United Methodist Church, 2306 Bowen St, Elgin, will host an Easter Egg Hunt from 9 to 11 a.m. this Saturday, April 1.
Second Calvary
Second Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 6676 Flat Rock Road, in the Heath Springs area, offers services in the sanctuary each Sunday at 10 a.m. Masks are required.
Sutton Branch
Sutton Branch Baptist Church, 420 Sutton Branch Road, Lugoff, invites the public to join the congregation as moves through the Season of Lent and Holy Week. The church is holding a service each Wednesday at noon through April 5. Lunch will follow. For more information, call the church office at (803) 438-4811.
United First Born
Unite First Born Church, 1509 Red Hill Road, Camden, and its pastor, Apostle Melvin Williams Jr., invites the public to an appreciation program on April 16 at 2 p.m. honoring First Lady Sandy Williams.
Wateree Baptist
Wateree Baptist Church’s exercise group, Silver Sneakers, meets Thursdays at 10:30 a.m., in the church gym, 2024 Haile St., in Camden. The groups focus on cardio health, and anyone is welcome to come and exercise.
Zamur Church
Zamur Church will hold a special service inside the Little Theater on DeKalb Street in Camden, on Thursday, April 6. For more information, visit www.zamarchurch.org/Camden.