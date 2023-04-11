Saturday, April 15 is the date for the second annual Unity in the Community Event at Camden City Arena. This year’s event will run from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and includes special activities and discussions led by Rosalyn Smith-Stover, founder of ACT UP — Applied Community Theater Uniting People.
For several years, Smith-Stover has taken the concept of applied theater to question, discuss and address issues through drama and theater techniques that go beyond mere performance.
As explained on ACT UP’s website, “Participants come together to use various technical such as role-playing, improvisation, tableaux work, and other interactive methods in order to inspire dialogue, foster education and enact change.”
This Saturday’s Unity in the Community Event will — as it did in 2022 — gather community members for a conversation about race and racism and their impact on the community. Approximately 140 people participated in 2022, and Unity in the Community founder Hank Kerfoot hopes even more will respond this year to “move the conversation forward,” as he put it.
It will also, he said, serve to bring awareness to Smith-Stover’s work with ACT UP.
“She’s been such a big help,” Kerfoot said. “We’ve been working with her for about a year and a half to two years, and she recently lost her space for the program. She said she doesn’t want to rent again and needs to own a place.”
Back on March 25, Smith-Stover hosted an ACT UP fundraising event inside the Revolutionary War Visitor Center’s Liberty Hall. Supporters were treated to brunch and learned about the applied community theater. They also got to hear from some pretty big names in the entertainment business: Sharon Leal, an actress and singer known for her roles in Dreamgirls, Why Did I Get Married? and Why Did Get Married, Too?; Rhiannon Gibbons, an eight-time Grammy nominee and two-time winner who is known for her work as an eclectic folk music singer and fiddler; and Nnenna Freelon, the multi-Grammy nominated jazz vocalist and composer who last appeared in Camden during the city’s Cultural District Celebration in September 2022.
WDPN Radio announcer Johnny Greene served as master of ceremonies as these special guests along with local community members and others from the Upstate, Georgia and North Carolina remarked on the positive impact ACT UP-style program have had on their lives.
Profits from the event are going toward the purchase of ACT UP’s new studio home.
Kerfoot decided to help Smith-Stover find a new home for ACT UP.
“And I did. It fit exactly what she had described she needed,” Kerfoot said, who declined to specify the location since the purchase had not gone through yet. “I sent her a link during a phone call and described it to her and she said, ‘That’s my building.’ ”
Kerfoot said Smith-Stover — who was getting over an illness and losing her voice when the C-I contacted her — is a real asset to Camden and the greater Kershaw County community. So much so, he said, that people living in other communities want her to come and bring what she has learned into their neighborhoods.
Kerfoot said Smith Stover’s message through ACT UP and his through Unity in the Community are very similar.
“The racial card … is a big part of it,” he acknowledged. “We have so much more in common than what separates us. We should break bread together and have a conversation.”
Such conversations, Kerfoot said, should be among people from all religious backgrounds, all races, as well as the LGBTQ+ community, and he’s not afraid to put himself in that spotlight.
“I’m a white person and my grandfather was pretty racist. There were things he said that, as I grew older, I kind of went, ‘ouch,’ when I heard them. I think my father was less racist than my grandfather, and I think I’m less racist than my father, and that my children will be even less racist than I am.
“It should be enough, but that’s a cop-out. The message from Rosalyn is that’s it’s not enough to claim you’re not racist, you need to become anti-racist — you need to do something about it. You have get to the point of wanting to help.”
Kerfoot said that has also meant, at least to him, recognizing and acknowledging his privilege as a white man.
“I have things in my possession, things in my life, that others don’t, and I have to reconcile that,” he said.
Or even go through retribution, but not in the way most people think of that word.
“Lyttleton Street United Methodist Church Senior Pastor Gary Rivas says that tends to bring up idea of ‘they’re coming after us’ and ‘communism,’ but the true spirit of the word is that we have to share from our heart. Once we’re aware, when our life situation comes up, we can realize that we have the power to help because of our privilege. It’s not the government telling us I have to do something — that I have to give up something — it’s me doing so because I want to do the right thing.”
Kerfoot said ACT UP allows participants to act out the trauma of being the subject of racism through drama.
In one of the 2022 event workshops, Kerfoot said a group of people were provided four situations to work through, each in different roles for each of the situations.
“A white man played a Black man, a Black man played a white woman,” he said. “Like last year, we’ll stop the action at certain times and make suggestions — ‘what if…’ — giving people the tools they need to be anti-racist.
“People will discover they still need more work. I did, even though I thought I wasn’t racist. It’s uncomfortable, but you have to be willing to be uncomfortable.”
And right now, Kerfoot said, people need to be prepared to recognize that in that themselves.
“I think too many people are looking to be offended, but if we’re willing to allow people to explain things to us rather than be offended by them, maybe we’ll listen,” he said.
The second annual Unity in the Community events is open to the public, but by invitation only through evite. It is free, including lunch, although a $20 donation is suggested. For more information and for an invitation, send an email to unitykershaw@gmail.com.