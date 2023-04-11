(Space permitting, Church News runs every Tuesday. Due to new print deadlines, items for Church News must be submitted by email to mcahn@chronicle-independent.com no later than 5 p.m. the previous Thursday. Announcements are NOT accepted via telephone. There is no guarantee of the number of times an event will be published nor the date it will first appear.)
Revival ServicesThe Rev. Randy Sharp is hosting revival services every Sunday morning from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Camden American Legion Post No. 17, 133 Chestnut Ferry Road Ext. Everyone is welcome.
Beaverdam BaptistBeaverdam Baptist Church holds a Youth Bible Study every Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Call or text (803) 420-2114 for more information.
Bethesda PresbyterianBethesda Presbyterian Church on DeKalb Street in Camden invites the public to join the congregation for its RISE services each Sunday at 9:15 a.m. Enjoy Christian fellowship, singing with Bethesda’s praise band, and inspirational messages for the coming week. All ages are welcome and a nursery is available.
Blaney BaptistBlaney Baptist Church, 1400 Blaney Road, Elgin, offers services on Sundays with a morning worship service at 10 a.m. and Bible Study on Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m.
Edwards’ Chapel AMEEdwards’ Chapel AME Zion Church, 815 Laurens St. in Camden, will host a fish fry fundraiser this Saturday, April 15, starting at noon. There will be fish dinner and sandwiches for sale. For more information or to call in orders, call (803) 425-0079.
First Baptist (Camden)First Baptist Church of Camden, 1201 Broad St., invites the community to join the congregation for worship during regular Sunday morning services that begin at 10:30 a.m. in the church sanctuary and hear Pastor Rusty’s current sermon series on “I Can.” Further information on this and other upcoming church activities can be found on the church’s website at www.firstbaptistcamden.org under the “What’s New” tab.
Lakeshore Drive COGLakeshore Drive Church of God, 1201 Lakeshore Drive in Camden, will hold a spring revival with the Rev. Josh Bowman, April 23-26. On April 23, the revival will take place at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. From April 24-26, the revival will start at 7 p.m.
Mt. Moriah OutreachWeather permitting, Mt. Moriah Outreach Inc., 813 Broad St. in downtown Camden, will sponsor a day of giving this Friday, April 14 from 10 a.m. to noon. Examples of items to be given away include clothing, shoes and housewares. Items are as is and as supplies last. Please be mindful of others (no boxes allowed) and recipients must be present (no exceptions). Enter through the York Street lot and park in the rear lot. The give-away is walk-through only.
Pine Grove BaptistThe Pine Grove Community and Pine Grove Baptist Church, 836 Pine Grove Road, will be hosting a Family Festival on Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Parental supervision is required. There will be games, a bound-a-round, a clown, face painting, hay rides, and food, including snow cones
St. Luke BaptistSt. Luke Baptist Church of Camden, 512 Church St., Camden, holds in-person services at 11 a.m. on Sundays and prayer services on the first and third Sundays of each month at 9:30 a.m. Social distancing is being practiced at all times, sterile masks will be issued, and church staff is sanitizing areas throughout the church. The services are also being livestreamed on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/slbcamden. The Rev. Robert Boyd, pastor, and the Rev. Duron Alexander, associate minister, invite the public to attend or “tune in.” Online giving can be given via the Cash App: $stlukecamden. For more information, call (803) 432-0203.
St. Matthew Baptist (Bethune)St. Matthew Baptist Church, 2885 Stephens Road, Bethune, offers services beginning with Sunday School at 10 a.m. COVID precautions are in place. Dr. B.W. Freeman, pastor, invites the public.
Second CalvarySecond Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 6676 Flat Rock Road, in the Heath Springs area, offers services in the sanctuary each Sunday at 10 a.m. Masks are required.
United First BornUnited First Born Church, 1509 Red Hill Road, Camden, and its pastor, Apostle Melvin Williams Jr., invites the public to an appreciation program on April 16 at 2 p.m. honoring First Lady Sandy Williams.
Wateree BaptistWateree Baptist Church’s exercise group, Silver Sneakers, meets Thursdays at 10:30 a.m., in the church gym, 2024 Haile St., in Camden. The groups focus on cardio health, and anyone is welcome to come and exercise.