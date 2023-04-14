Kershaw County’s annual Special Olympics returns Friday, April 28 at Camden Military Academy (CMA) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The public is invited to come out and root Kershaw County School District student athletes and adults from the Kershaw County Board of Disabilities and Special Needs as they compete as “Champions in Action.”
Participants 8 years of age and older will compete in two of the following unmeasured or timed events: softball toss, tennis toss, 5-meter dash, 100-meter dash, and yard pong.
Kids 7 and younger will enjoy special games and a reading corner planned for them in the CMA gymnasium.
Hayrides, face painting and other engaging activities and handouts for all ages will be provided by community organizations. Also, Champions in Actions T-shirts will be available for $10 each, and the Camden Fire Department will serve free snow cones, while CMA will provide lunch for everyone.
The opening ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the events, and then a dancing and awards ceremony at 12:15 p.m. in the CMA gym. If it rains, games will be held at each individual school.
For more information, find kershawcountyspecialolympics on Facebook.