The King Haiglar Garden Club will meet on Monday at the home of Marietta Gordon. The meeting will begin at 3 p.m. with a joint business and refreshments meeting followed by a tour of Sarah and Al Reed’s garden. All specimens and arrangements must arrive by 2:45 p.m.
Arrangement theme will be “Glorious Colors,” as in…
Red and green, blue can be seen
Even pink, black and magenta,
The glorious colors, a rite of spring
To signify the end of winter.
Arrangements should reflect Easter colors in a basket.
April’s flower is the daisy, representing good fortune and blissful pleasure.
Judges for April will be Delaine Pearson and Joan Riddick. Maintenance will be handled by Marietta Gordon and Harriett Thomas.
Gardening Tips for April
• You can plant gladiolas, dahlias and lilies now.
• Mulch your perennial beds, trees and shrubs.
• Plant fruit trees and berry plants now in full sun.