The 10th annual Rotary Wild Game Dinner and Auction, which took place March 11th at the Camden City Arena, raised more than $80,000 for local scholarships, according to a organizers.
Through the collaboration of the West Wateree-Lugoff and Camden Rotary clubs, the fundraiser primarily provides scholarships for Kershaw County high school seniors who are pursuing higher education. Through this event, and other efforts of its members, the two Rotary clubs have provided more than $350,000 in educational support for more than 230 local students during the last decade. Organizers said this year’s event was its largest ever with approximately 450 people in attendance.
The Lugoff Automotive Group led the way as the Supreme Sponsor once again followed by dozens of other local sponsors. Haile Street Grille provided a wide variety of wild game dishes including venison and wild boar loin medallions, pheasant and smoked quail breast, smoked wild boar barbecue, mustard fried venison cube steak, venison and pork sausages, and other delectable items. All the wild game was locally harvested by Rotary members and friends.
In addition to the meal, attendees participated in live and silent auctions and various raffles that included local and international vacation packages, grills, coolers, paintings by local artists, wine, gift cards from various businesses and restaurants, and more.
“We would like to thank all our generous sponsors, donors of auction/raffle items, and the entire community who continue to support this great event. They, along with the dedicated committee members and volunteers, allow us to provide more scholarships each year,” Wild Game Dinner Committee Chairman Chip Hardy said.
Questions about the scholarships can be directed to Hardy at (803) 261-3402.