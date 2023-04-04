(Space permitting, Church News runs every Tuesday. Due to new print deadlines, items for Church News must be submitted by email to mcahn@chronicle-independent.com no later than 5 p.m. the previous Thursday. Announcements are NOT accepted via telephone. There is no guarantee of the number of times an event will be published nor the date it will first appear.)
Revival Services
The Rev. Randy Sharp is hosting revival services every Sunday morning from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Camden American Legion Post No. 17, 133 Chestnut Ferry Road Ext. Everyone is welcome.
Antioch Baptist
Antioch Baptist Church, 1875 Antioch Road, Camden, will offer a Children’s Easter Festival this Saturday, April 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This Sunday, April 9, worship will begin with an 8 a.m. Sunrise Service, followed by breakfast at 9 a.m., and another worship service at 10:30 a.m. Call the church office at (803) 432-7286 for more information.
Beaverdam Baptist
Beaverdam Baptist Church holds a Youth Bible Study every Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Call or text (803) 420-2114 for more information.
Bethesda Presbyterian
Bethesda Presbyterian Church on DeKalb Street in Camden invites the public to join the congregation for its RISE services each Sunday at 9:15 a.m. Enjoy Christian fellowship, singing with Bethesda’s praise band, and inspirational messages for the coming week. All ages are welcome and a nursery is available.
Blaney Baptist
Blaney Baptist Church, 1400 Blaney Road, Elgin, offers services on Sundays with a morning worship service at 10 a.m. and Bible Study on Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m.
First Baptist (Camden)First Baptist Church of Camden, 1201 Broad St., invites the community to join the congregation for Easter Sunday, April 9. Two identical services will be available at 8:45 and 10:30 a.m. Celebrate on Walnut Street between the two services for coffee, donuts, and more. As always, join First Baptist for worship during regular Sunday morning services that begin at 10:30 a.m. in the church sanctuary. Further information on this and other upcoming church activities can be found on the church’s website at www.firstbaptistcamden.org under the “What’s New” tab.
Lakeshore Drive COG
Lakeshore Drive Church of God, 1201 Lakeshore Drive, Camden, continues its spring revival today and Wednesday at 7 p.m. For more information, call Pastor Brody Pope at (843) 933-7136.
Lugoff Faith Nazarene
Lugoff Faith Nazarene Church, at the corner of Wildwood Lane and S.C. 34 (Ridgeway Road), will host an Easter Egg Hunt this Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. The event will feature a small petting zoo with a photo area and light refreshments.
New Life Outreach
New Life Christian Outreach Church, 411 U.S. 601 in Lugoff, will host a Good Friday concert with the WURTH Ministries Worship Band at 6:30 p.m. this Friday, April 7 with the doors opening at 6 p.m. Admission is free although a love offering will be taken. For more information, call the church by calling (803) 438-0606 or emailing nlco4him@gmail.com.
Pine Grove Baptist
The Pine Grove Community and Pine Grove Baptist Church, 836 Pine Grove Road, will be hosting a Family Festival on Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Parental supervision is required. There will be games, a bound-a-round, a clown, face painting, hay rides, and food, including snow cones
St. Luke Baptist
St. Luke Baptist Church of Camden, 512 Church St., Camden, holds in-person services at 11 a.m. on Sundays and prayer services on the first and third Sundays of each month at 9:30 a.m. Social distancing is being practiced at all times, sterile masks will be issued, and church staff is sanitizing areas throughout the church. The services are also being livestreamed on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/slbcamden. The Rev. Robert Boyd, pastor, and the Rev. Duron Alexander, associate minister, invite the public to attend or “tune in.” Online giving can be given via the Cash App: $stlukecamden. For more information, call (803) 432-0203.
St. Matthew Baptist (Bethune)
St. Matthew Baptist Church, 2885 Stephens Road, Bethune, offers services beginning with Sunday School at 10 a.m. COVID precautions are in place. Dr. B.W. Freeman, pastor, invites the public.
St. Matthew Baptist (Lugoff)
St. Matthew Baptist Church, 749 Longtown Road in Lugoff, invites the public to join the congregation this Friday, April 7 at 6 p.m. for its Good Friday service, “The Seven Last Words of Christ on the Cross.” The program will include songs of praise from musical groups, prayers and reflections, and seven preachers preaching on one the seven last words of Jesus on the cross. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. and a free offering will be collected during the service.
Second Calvary
Second Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 6676 Flat Rock Road, in the Heath Springs area, offers services in the sanctuary each Sunday at 10 a.m. Masks are required.
Sutton Branch
Sutton Branch Baptist Church, 420 Sutton Branch Road, Lugoff, invites the public to join the congregation for a special Lent/Holy Week service this Wednesday at noon. Lunch will follow. For more information, call the church office at (803) 438-4811.
United First Born
United First Born Church, 1509 Red Hill Road, Camden, and its pastor, Apostle Melvin Williams Jr., invites the public to an appreciation program on April 16 at 2 p.m. honoring First Lady Sandy Williams.
Wateree Baptist
Wateree Baptist Church’s exercise group, Silver Sneakers, meets Thursdays at 10:30 a.m., in the church gym, 2024 Haile St., in Camden. The groups focus on cardio health, and anyone is welcome to come and exercise.
Zamur Church
Zamur Church will hold a special service inside the Little Theater on DeKalb Street in Camden, this Thursday, April 6. For more information, visit www.zamarchurch.org/Camden.