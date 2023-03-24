The Arts Center of Kershaw County announces its latest gallery exhibition, “Paddock Parade Plus.”
A stunning collection of prints, original drawings, and bronze sculptures by retired University of South Carolina professor Boyd Saunders, “Paddock Parade Plus” celebrates the majesty of all things equestrian. The exhibition takes its name from “Paddock Parade Plus,” a collection of 12 original drawings featuring horses circling the paddock as they prepare to race. Visitors to the exhibition will also enjoy prints and sculptures based on Saunders’ partnership with the late William Faulkner to illustrate his short story, Spotted Horses. The exhibit also features a series of lithographic prints and sculptures from the “Aikenhead Collection.”
Saunders has enjoyed a career spanning more than five decades in the Palmetto State. Saunders served as a professor at the University of South Carolina for more than 40 years, where he founded the printmaking program. He organized the southern printmakers into the Southern Graphics Council and served as its first president. In his free time, Saunders also traveled the world as part of the Palmetto Master Singers. He managed to accomplish all of this while continuing to work as a prolific and acclaimed artist in his own right.
While he built his career in South Carolina, Saunders’ passion for horses began in his childhood growing up in west Tennessee.
“I can remember my grandfather putting on me on his large riding horse named Prince and walking me around the yard,” Saunders said. “We were moving slow, but I thought we were really going! As I got older, I would saddle up my horse, Charlie, and take off across the farm to the west. Sometimes I would ride all day.”
“Paddock Parade Plus” will be open March 30 to May 14, Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The opening reception for “Paddock Parade Plus” will be held on March 30 from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Bassett Gallery at the Arts Center of Kershaw County. The reception is open to the public and will include a brief talk led by Saunders. The exhibition is a part of the city of Camden’s Gallery Gallop on March 30, which features six open galleries, studios and artist spaces, leading into Carolina Cup weekend. For more information on the Gallery Gallop visit the city of Camden online at www.cityofcamden.org.
“When Boyd first approached me about this exhibition, I immediately knew it was the perfect fit,” Arts Center Executive Director Dolly Patton said. “When you see one of Boyd’s pieces, you get to engage on so many different levels. At face value, they are beautiful, but you also see so many different elements of equestrian culture and history are woven into them. Of course, it’s also difficult not to be captured by the incredible talent that produced them.”