March marks Women’s History Month — a time to commemorate and celebrate the vital role of women in our society.
The Camden First United Women in Faith are championing, celebrating and are inviting the community to its Women’s Day program this Sunday, March 26 at 10 a.m. at the church, 704 West Dekalb St. in Camden.
The guest speaker for the occasion will be Clarice Blakeney, president of the S.C. Conference United Women in Faith. Blakeney retired after 36 years in education as a teacher and administrator in North and South Carolina.
She currently lives in Pageland and attends Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church.
Blakeney has served in many capacities with the local, district and conference.
She has been a local unit president, district president and, starting in December 2022, serves as the S.C. Conference United Women in Faith president.
She served four years as the Wallace Family Life Representative for the conference.
Blakeney presently serves as the president of Chesterfield County Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, and as a member of the advisory council and MROP advisory council.
She has one daughter, Khandis.
The pastor of Camden First United Methodist Church is Pastor Darlene Dellinger.