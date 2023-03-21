The Boykins and Belgers are once again exhibiting their generosity by allowing the Boykin Spring Fling Timed and Untimed Trail Ride to take place at Millway, the Boykin family home. Wayne Belger and his crew have not only created accessible culverts for the ride, but have also bulldozed a road to connect with a major path. Roger Bruce has been diligently assisting him.
“We are most grateful and appreciative of all the work and expense that is involved in putting this ride together,” organizers said.
The Boykin Spring Fling will take place this Sunday, March 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. During the Time Trail Ride, from 9 to 11 a.m., riders will compete for the “ideal time” that best simulates the pace of cub hunting. A buffet lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Boykin’s Mill Pond Steakhouse. In accordance to riders’ schedules, the buffet lunch at the Mill Pond Steakhouse is being served during this time so riders can eat either before or after they complete the course. The untimed afternoon trail rides will run from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with riders setting their own pace over uncomplicated terrain on the same, clearly marked course. Groups are limited to five members and will leave every three minutes.
Sixty-five horses have entered so far, and more entries are anticipated this week. The course is approximately 6 miles long over beautiful historic and bucolic farm land at Millway and over the Carter Hill tract. It may be ridden twice if desired.
Crucial to the ride’s success are the many volunteers and hosts needed for the smooth and safe running of the event, and organizers greatly thank them all for their many contributions. Proceeds for the ride will benefit the Camden Hunt Hounds. Two releases must be signed, cell phones must be carried, and “Guidelines” must be read.
The ride and lunch are $50 for adults and $10 for juniors (ages 17 and younger. The cost for lunch only is $20 for adults and $10 for juniors. All lunch reservations must be made this Friday, March 24.
Millway is located in Boykin and all trailer and car parking will be in the back field of Rosalie’s cottage, located at 85 Boykin Mill Road across from historic Swift Creek Church. From Camden and Columbia, take U.S. 521 South and bear right at S.C. 261 (approximately 1/2-mile from I-20) to Boykin Mill Road and take a left to the marked parking area.
For ride and lunch reservations, please call Di DuBose at (803) 427-1917.