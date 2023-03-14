(Space permitting, Church News runs every Tuesday. Due to new print deadlines, items for Church News must be submitted by email to mcahn@chronicle-independent.com no later than 5 p.m. the previous Thursday. Announcements are NOT accepted via telephone. There is no guarantee of the number of times an event will be published nor the date it will first appear.)
Revival ServicesThe Rev. Randy Sharp is hosting revival services every Sunday morning from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Camden American Legion Post No. 17, 133 Chestnut Ferry Road Ext. Everyone is welcome.
Antioch BaptistAntioch Baptist Church, 1875 Antioch Road, Camden, has restarted its children and youth programs on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. Call the church office at (803) 432-7286 for more information.
Beaverdam BaptistBeaverdam Baptist Church holds a Youth Bible Study every Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Call or text (803) 420-2114 for more information.
Bethesda PresbyterianBethesda Presbyterian Church on DeKalb Street in Camden invites the public to join the congregation for its RISE services each Sunday at 9:15 a.m. Enjoy Christian fellowship, singing with Bethesda’s praise band, and inspirational messages for the coming week. All ages are welcome and a nursery is available.
Blaney BaptistBlaney Baptist Church, 1400 Blaney Road, Elgin, offers services on Sundays with a morning worship service at 10 a.m. and Bible Study on Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m.
Edwards Chapel AMEEdwards Chapel AME Zion Church, 815 Laurens St., Camden, has moved its fish fry to noon on March 25.
First Baptist (Camden)First Baptist Church of Camden, 1201 Broad St., invites the public to its regular Sunday morning services that begin at 10:30 a.m. in the church sanctuary and hear Pastor Rusty’s current series on “Making Life Work.” On March 19 during the worship service, the congregation will hear from guest speaker Kevin Ezell, president of the North American Mission Board. Further information on church activities can be found on the church’s website at firstbaptistcamden.org under the “What’s New” tab.
New Life OutreachNew Life Christian Outreach Church, 411 U.S. 601 in Lugoff, will host a Good Friday concert with the WURTH Ministries Worship Band at 6:30 p.m. on April 7 with the doors opening at 6 p.m. Admission is free although a love offering will be taken. For more information, call the church by calling (803) 438-0606 or emailing nlco4him@gmail.com.
Pisgah BaptistPisgah Baptist Church, 8294 Black River Road, Rembert, will host its first-ever Easter Egg Hunt from 1 to 4 p.m. on April 1. There will be food, fun and games.
St. Luke BaptistSt. Luke Baptist Church of Camden, 512 Church St., Camden, holds in-person services at 11 a.m. on Sundays and prayer services on the first and third Sundays of each month at 9:30 a.m. Social distancing is being practiced at all times, sterile masks will be issued, and church staff is sanitizing areas throughout the church. The services are also being livestreamed on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/slbcamden. The Rev. Robert Boyd, pastor, and the Rev. Duron Alexander, associate minister, invite the public to attend or “tune in.” Online giving can be given via the Cash App: $stlukecamden. For more information, call (803) 432-0203.
St. Matthew BaptistSt. Matthew Baptist Church, 2885 Stephens Road, Bethune, offers services beginning with Sunday School at 10 a.m. COVID precautions are in place. Dr. B.W. Freeman, pastor, invites the public.
Second CalvarySecond Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 6676 Flat Rock Road, in the Heath Springs area, offers services in the sanctuary each Sunday at 10 a.m. Masks are required.
Sutton BranchSutton Branch Baptist Church, 420 Sutton Branch Road, Lugoff, invites the public to join the congregation as moves through the Season of Lent and Holy Week. The church is holding a service each Wednesday at noon through April 5. Lunch will follow. For more information, call the church office at (803) 438-4811.
Wateree BaptistWateree Baptist Church’s exercise group, Silver Sneakers, meets Thursdays at 10:30 a.m., in the church gym, 2024 Haile St., in Camden. The groups focus on cardio health, and anyone is welcome to come and exercise.
Zamur Church
Zamur Church will hold a special service inside the Little Theater on DeKalb Street in Camden, on Thursday, April 6. For more information, visit www.zamarchurch.org/Camden.