Several hundred fans showed up for Camden High School’s (CHS) “One Team, One Town, One Celebration” on Sunday afternoon to celebrate and get up close with the 2023 AAA State Championship Lady Bulldogs Basketball team. Much of the celebration centered around raising funds for championship rings for the team. A little more than midway through the program, CHS Principal Lesley Corner said donations from fans and local businesses had already raised enough money for about 14 rings, not including online donations. The program featured opportunities for fans to take pictures with the team, attempt half-court baskets, watch a video replay of the girls’ championship game against Wren High School, and more, while enjoying concessions. To donate, visit the “Camden High School — SC” Facebook page and scroll down to find a link and QR code in the page’s feed.