Mary Clark, of the Hospital Auxiliary of KershwHealth (center) hands a check to Woolard Technology Center Director Gordon Morris (third from left) on Thursday afternoon as one of three final donations being made by the auxiliary. Two other checks were handed to Central Carolina Technical College Vice President for Institutional Advancement Misty Hatfield (second from right) and Wesley Herndon (far right), of the Kershaw County Education Foundation. They are joined by (from left) auxiliary member Linda Branham, Kershaw County School District Superintendent Dr. Harrison Goodwin, and auxiliary member Connie Haynes.