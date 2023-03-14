For 111 years — since before the first bricks were laid to what would first be known as Camden Hospital — a group that would later be known as the Hospital Auxiliary of KershawHealth has supported either the hospital or healthcare-related efforts in Kershaw County.
On Thursday, the group founded in 1912 handed out its final donations to three organizations supporting the education of health care in the county. It will keep some of its last funds on hand to cover any expenses the auxiliary may incur, but otherwise will be disbanding.
Early Thursday afternoon, the auxiliary’s Mary Clark handed out checks to Central Carolina Technical College (CCTC), the Kershaw County School District’s (KCSD) Woolard Technology Center (WTC), and the Kershaw County Education Foundation (KCEF). The two schools and foundation are splitting more $310,000.
CCTC Vice President for Institutional Advancement Misty Hatfield said the college intends to put its $156,000 share of the funds toward health care programs.
“We’re not sure if it will be for equipment or scholarships yet, but we’ll be deciding soon,” Hatfield said.
The KCEF — which received $76,000 — supports programs for all the area’s high schools, including WTC.
“We hand out scholarships to graduating students seeking higher education or to enter a trade,” the KCEF’s Wesley Herndon said. “We will use it specifically for nursing and/or other students pursuing health care careers.
WTC Director Gordon Morris said the school’s $81,000 share of the auxiliary’s donation will be put to use in its certified nursing assistant (CNA) lab for health sciences.
“We need two more beds so we can certify CNAs on site,” Morris said. “That way we don’t have to bring someone else in or have students go somewhere else. We’re also starting an EMS program, so we’re going to use some of the funds to buy supplies and equipment so we can get that off the ground.”
And with those donations, the auxiliary’s history comes to a close.
Auxiliary history
Back in 2000, Mary Campbell Sergeant wrote a history of the auxiliary. It was updated in March 2013, the month before the hospital celebrated its centennial anniversary, although it should be noted that Camden Hospital opened in December 1913.
It was Capt. John Burdell who, in 1912, first put up money for the hospital’s operations. Philanthropist Bernard Baruch would donate the funds needed to physically build the hospital the following year. Meanwhile, Mrs. John W. Corbett called a meeting at her home in February 1913 to organize the auxiliary to raise money to build and operate what, for the moment, was being called the Burdell Hospital. At the time, the county was going to be responsible for buying a site Capt. Burdell had set aside, and start the hospital’s construction.
At that first meeting, “among others were the presidents of every church society, the wives of all the physicians and ministers of the town, and the president of the Civic League,” Sergeant wrote.
That meeting, which took place at the Opera House (currently known as the Clock Tower Building), led to another one about a week later, calling for all the women of the county to attend, so that the auxiliary could be organized and officers elected. It would officially be called the “Woman’s Auxiliary to the Board of Managers of the John Burdell Memorial Hospital Fund.” Officers were Mrs. A. Douglas Boykin, president; Mrs. William M. Shannon, first vice president; Mrs. S.E. Goodale, second vice president; Mrs. E.C. von Tresckow, third vice president; Mrs. J.B. Wallace, secretary; and Mrs. Harry Baum, treasurer.
On March 1, the auxiliary “made a fervent appeal” in the Camden Chronicle to the county’s women to organize and work for the hospital: “You mothers! You housewives! You busy woman! These are the ones we want to help up. The busy woman is always the woman that accomplishes (the) most work outside of her home. The woman of leisure only has time to devote to herself.”
Around the same time, Baruch announced his gift of $20,000 toward the new hospital; after visiting from New York two weeks later, he doubled the gift to $40,000, to cover not only the building costs, but the site cost as well. That meant Burdell’s gift could be used as an endowment fund for the hospital to be able to care for the poor.
During the remainder of 1913, the auxiliary hosted a number of events, some successful, others not, that raised more than $1,200 in less than six months.
Sergeant wrote in her history that a Camden Chronicle reporter observed the following on the night of the hospital’s grand opening: “The entire building, including furnishings and everything, is in spotless white and gives the whole the most sanitary appearance. We were shown the linen room furnished by the Ladies Auxiliary, which was indeed pretty. Everything snowy white and the blankets of the very best material. Be it said to the credit of the good Black women of the city and county that they (also) had a big hand in furnishing many of the articles of linen and they have worked in a quiet way in furnishing many things that will be useful for many years to come.”
Dignitaries at the function, including Baruch’s father and Burdell’s son, lauded the auxiliary’s efforts.
The first post-construction meeting of the auxiliary took place in February 1914 and elected as its president, Camilla Nelson Shannon, the wife of William Shannon, president of the first board of trustees. After holding her first two meetings as president at her home, the hospital invited the auxiliary to hold future meetings in Camden Hospital’s parlor.
During its century of service, the hospital would change its name from Camden Hospital to Kershaw County Memorial Hospital, Kershaw County Medical Center and then KershawHealth. The auxiliary changed it’s name, too, to match those changes.
Highlights of its history since the 1950s include:
1958
- — Auxiliary snack bar opens
- Late 1950s to early 1960s — Sewing committee formed
- unknown dates — P
- ink Lady and Candy Striper chairman positions formed; auxiliary put in charge of all hospital volunteers.
- 1968 — Snack bar closes in favor of vending machines and a gift shop
- 1977 — Hospital hires first professional director of volunteer services, Joyce Lovett Sjolin
- 1979 — Sjolin resigns, auxiliary put in
- charge of volunteers again
- 1980 —
- Ann Egards becomes second paid volunteer director
- 1985 — Linda Branham assumes role
- 2009 — Julie Trott assumes role
- 2011 — Amy Kinard assumes role
- 2012 — Auxiliary changes name to Hospital Auxiliary of Ker
shawHealth
- .
The auxiliary retained that name even after the hospital’s sale to Capella Healthcare of Franklin, Tenn.; RegionalCare Hospital Partners of Brentwood, Tenn.; LifePoint Healthcare, also Brentwood, Tenn.; and, finally, MUSC Health, with the hospital now known as MUSC Health Kershaw Medical Center.
When Capella became the first of the hospital’s for-profit owners, the auxiliary changed its focus from supporting the hospital financially to supporting healthcare, especially in terms of education.
That’s when gifts such as the ones given out Thursday came to be the norm.