Eleven-year-old Tegan Reichers’ friends and family flock to Camden’s Little Theater on Saturday afternoon for a special matinee big screen showing of the Lugoff girl’s new Amazon Prime movie, Fifty Times Rock.
Before the show, Tegan spent time in the theater’s lobby signing autographs on promotional cards made up with the movie’s poster where she is shown front and center, flanked by co-star Art Newkirk, who plays her uncle, Cecil, and Cecil’s best friend, Ray, played by Rodney Smith.
Tegan’s mother, Jennifer, and father, Jens, who is a 5th Grade teacher at Camden Elementary School, as well as her brothers, grandparents and other relatives joined her for the movie’s debut. Friends came, too, and everyone cheered as her name came up in both the opening and closing credits.
For those who missed the special showing, Fifty Times Rock will premiere on Amazon Prime next Monday, March 27.