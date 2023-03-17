Laurie McIntosh Art will feature the work of Beth Woodall during downtown Camden’s Gallery Gallop on Thursday, March 30 from 4 to 7 p.m. This body of work will be on display through April 13 at 1014 Broad St.
Woodall is an award-winning artist in a variety of media. Her art reflects her interest in the relationship between horses and people.
“It’s the smallest things
that pass between the horse
and their people that says so much,” Woodall said. “Whether it’s the moment of mutual understanding during a lesson,
the intensity of two competing
as one, or gentle bonding
during a grooming session, the horse is the mirror of the individual. They show us who
we are.”
Using a variety of media, Woodall captures those moments in her work. The Carolina Cup and participating farms, trainers and jockeys have graciously allowed her access to their world. Not only does she capture a heart-stopping moment over the final fence in the graphite piece entitled As One, but also shows the viewer the appreciation a jockey shows the groom leading him and his horse safely to the starting line in the watercolor, Gratitude.
The drawing Race Strategy uses silverpoint — a method used in the medieval period where silver is used in place of ink. In addition to horse-related art, Woodall will show her abstract work as well.
“There’s something for everyone,” she said, laughing.
For more information, contact Laurie McIntosh at 803-319-2223.