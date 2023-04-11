Kershaw County Council met Thursday afternoon for a special called meeting to approve a resolution to approve multiple national settlements with a number of entities as well as the state of South Carolina’s Opioid Settlement Allocation Agreement, as amended.
The resolution directs Kershaw County Administrator Danny Templar to execute any and all documents necessary for the county to participate in the settlements and the allocation of funds to the state from settlements.
The resolution contains definitions that, among other things, outlines the entities who have agreed to the settlement as “pharmaceutical supply chain participants.” They include parent and subsidiary companies related to Purdue Pharma, McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Jannssen Pharmaceuticals, Mallinckrodt LLC, Teva Parmaceuticals, Actavis Pharma Inc., Warner Chilcott Company, Watson Laboratories, Anda Inc. Allergan Finance LLC, AbbVie Inc., CVS Health Corp. (and Pharmacy), Walgreen Co., and Walmart Inc. The companies are grouped into five different settlements.
Those members present — Vice Chair/District 4 Councilman Jimmy Jones, and District 2, 3, 5 and 6 councilmen, respectively, Sammie Tucker Jr., Dale Shoemake, Brant Tomlinson and Danny Catoe, along with District 1 Councilman Russell Brazell, who participated by phone, voted to enter executive session. Chairwoman Katie Guinn was unable to attend.
Also participating in the executive session along with Templar and County Attorney Ken DuBose, were attorney and former state senator Vincent Sheheen, and Jones’ wife, Mara Jones, executive director of The ALPHA Center.
Following the approximately 20-minute executive session, Councilman Jones had Sheheen explain the goal behind the resolution.
“Our goal was to make sure that in the opioid litigation that occurred nationally and in South Carolina, that the county receives a substantial portion of the funds that were recovered, if any funds were recovered, because the real problems that we experience with opioids, indeed, are on the county level with law enforcement, with health care, with our counseling and drug and alcohol treatment services,” Sheheen said. “We were successful in that effort. Council has already received and approved a couple of years ago, a prior distribution from Johnson & Johnson and McKesson. We call those the ‘distributors.’ We settled this litigation with the distributors and Kershaw County has received, held by the state, in trust for the county, around $250,000.”
Sheheen explained that the settlement distribution funds cannot be used for “just anything,” but must generally be used for “opioid abatement.”
“That’s things that you on the county level can do to deal with the opioid crisis in our local community. Today, Mr. Vice Chairman, we’re here presenting to you a second part of the settlement and this is against the retailers. These would be the companies that actually sold the opioid drugs to the public, resulting in much of the harm that we’ve experienced with law enforcement, drug and alcohol treatment, etc.,” Sheheen said.
He said the amount would once again be around $250,000 and that the county will be allowed to draw down money from the fund to deal with opioid problems and abatement here on the local level.
“I’m thrilled with the recovery,” Sheheen told council. “Frankly, I never — when I came to you originally and asked if we could represent your interests in this matter — I did not think we would achieve fund of this amount. I’m also very thankful that we received it on the local level, there were real tough negotiations with the attorney general’s office, who handled it on the state level. We insisted that the bulk of this money go to the local governments, which as you see, at the end of the day, it did. And I will publicly thank the attorney general for the good work that he did and willingness to agree with us in those negotiations. And I will, proudly, as a Kershaw County citizen, say that your lawyer (DuBose) here today was very involved in those negotiations that resulted in this outcome.”
Jones that had his wife come up as The ALPHA Center’s executive director to inform council how the center will administer the funds. Mrs. Jones said The ALPHA Center had submitted its request for the first round of funding from the distributors, and is ready to deploy those funds,
“Let it be known, these are not ALPHA Center funds, this is county funds to use for the abatement throughout the community under the guaranteed political subdivision. So, the funds will be distributed throughout the community to those entities who are approved for those abatement issues (with) The ALPHA Center as a service delivery agency,” Mrs. Jones said.
Shoemake reminded council that there was a national push to have state attorney general offices take all of the settlement funds, leaving almost none to counties.
“In some states, that’s nearly what happened,” Shoemake said, “but in our state it didn’t in large part because of Mr. Sheheen. Obviously, Mrs. Jones’ excellent administration of this program has allowed us to use those funds in a meaningful way, so I just want to say thank you to both of them.”
Sheheen said he hopes even more funds will come to Kershaw County.
“This is not the end of the litigation and I’m optimistic that we’ll see more funds come into the county to deal with this issue,” he said.
Tucker asked Mrs. Jones if a local entity, such as a church, recognized an opioid-related need in the community, could apply through The ALPHA Center for a portion of the funds. Mrs. Jones said her answer was “yes and no.”
“Yes, you could be a part of the coalition and see if (you) fit into the continuum of where we’re going with the abatement, but as the abatement money comes or the settlement money comes down, there is also the private sector. They can apply for a pot of money that is on the S.C. Opioid Recovery website, and any entity can apply as an abatement group for those funds. I am happy to direct them if they would like to participate with us or if they would like to be a separate entity,” she said.
Mrs. Jones added that she was happy that the Concerned Clergy of Kershaw County has reached out about participating in the program.
With that, Councilman Jones called for the vote, which was unanimous to approve the agreements.
County council will not meet today as members had agreed during its March 14 meeting to move the meeting to next Tuesday, April 18, due to a conflict with a summit related to illegal drug use and opioids taking place today. As reported on Friday, city council is also not meeting today due to a lack of agenda items.