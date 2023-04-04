Elgin Town Council will meet today at 6 p.m. for its regular April meeting. When it does, it will welcome newly elected Councilwoman Cristy K. Bradley, who won a special election on March 28 to fill the unexpired term of former councilman Paul Rizzo. Twenty-six of 28 participating voters chose Bradley, with one vote each for write-in candidates Michael W. Banham and Melvin Dewitt.
Also on March 28, District 3 Councilman Derek Shoemake won his special election for the seat vacated by now S.C. State Rep. Ben Connell. S.C. Gov. Shoemake won the Republican primary for the seat with no Democratic Party opponents on the slate. S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster appointed him to the seat in late January. Shoemake won the March 28 election with a little more than 75% of the vote (139 of 185 votes). Write-in candidate Henry Branham received 31 votes for nearly 17% of the vote. Banham and Dewitt, who ran against Bradley also ran against Shoemake as write-in candidates, as did Matt Hutchinson and Charlie R. Miles Jr.
As Bradley takes here seat, council will consider new business applications from Singles Now LLC, L&W Supply Corp., Kam Foods LLC (doing business as the newly opened Gyromania Grill 5), and Two Teens and a Truck LLC.
Council will hold a public hearing regarding a rezoning request for 1217 Rose Street, a triangular lot Rose Street, Campbell Street and White Pond Road, from RS1 to GC1. Council will then, under old business, take up second/final reading of an ordinance authorizing the zoning change.
Also under old business, council will hear updates on the proposed Elgin Community Center and LawTrak reports.
Under new business, council will:
• hear an update from Elgin Police Department Chief Alan Anders;
• discuss Bulldog Wrecker Service;
• discuss Elgin’s upcoming municipal election in November;
• consider revised ordinances and agreements reflecting changes to the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s changes to its Local Revenue Service programs;
• consider a food truck/vendor ordinance; and
• consider an amendment to council’s rules of procedures regarding council meetings.
Council will also consider entering an executive with possible action afterward. The agenda did not mention the potential executive session’s specific purpose.
Today’s meeting is open to the public and is livestreamed through the town’s official Facebook page.
Previous meetings
The town of Elgin also provided minutes of two meetings held in March — its regular meeting on March 7 and a special called meeting on March 21.
During the March 7 meeting, council approved new business license applications for Sky Air Conditioning and Heating, Premiere Roofing LLC, Lem Wooten Inc. and The Shandon Group Inc. It also approved charity event requests for Life Wireless and LaFerb Unique.
Councilman Brad Hanley provided an update on the community center project, discussing details from a recent meeting with the potential architect and another with a potential civil engineer. Hanley said Landplan Group South civil engineer Rick McMakin met with him and Mayor Melissa Emmons and that a proposal was expected by the end of that week, which led to scheduling the March 21 special meeting. Emmons reminded council that a copy of a preliminary contract from architect Jeff Lewis/AIA Architect, along with engineering pricing, was included in that night’s agenda packet and had been sent to them via email for review.
Later, during new business, council unanimously voted to approve the contract with Lewis AIA Architect for the community center, contingent upon clarification of the scope of additional services. Council then voted to authorize Mayor Emmons to sign the contract upon that contingency.
Council then unanimously approved second/final reading of an amendment to the town’s current budget to move $25,181.20 from a contingency fund to town salaries.
In new business, Chief Anders informed council that two Flock cameras have been installed within the town limits by the county. The department is waiting for two more to be installed by the S.C. Department of Transportation.
Anders also praised Sgt. Michelle Sinclair for being awarded one of only 17 scholarships in the nation to attend the Victims Advocate Crimes Against Women conference in Dallas, Texas.
Council unanimously voted to donate $300 to the Kershaw County School District 2023 Teacher of the Year Gala.
During council briefings, Hanley expressed concerns about the proximity of railroad tracks to town residences and businesses given the recent spate of train derailments across the country. He said he had spoken with Shoemake about setting up a new emergency response system to improve communication through the town and county.
Emmons provided council with a copy of the town’s 2021 audit. This is when the idea of creating a food truck/vendor ordinance came up.
Town Attorney John Wells reported to council that the November 2023 election will include two weeks of early voting and, therefore, council needs to consider if they wish to incur an additional cost if members decide early voting should take place in town or at the Kershaw County Voter Registration Office. This will likely be discussed tonight as listed on today’s agenda.
During the special March 21 meeting, council discussed the LandPlan Group South Proposal for the community center, after which there was a unanimous vote in favor of approval that included authorizing Emmons to sign the proposal.