The CPD reported the following incidents between Feb. 29 and March 22, 2023:
If arrested, a 60-year-old man could face charges of first-degree assault for an incident that took place early in the evening of March 12 at a Camden apartment complex during which both the man and the alleged victim fired shots. According to a CPD report, the man is the victim’s ex-boyfriend and she said he showed up at her back door being “very loud and aggressive,” which she said was not like him. She said she refused to let him in, telling him they could talk later. At that point, he allegedly punched the back door glass, busting it, and then allegedly pulled a gun from behind his back and shot through the door. The woman said she then grabbed her gun and fired a warning shot, that struck her refrigerator. She said he left after she told him she would shoot him if he came inside. Officers reported finding glass on the ground and on a door mat with a shell casing on the ground about 4 feet from the door. They reported finding blood on the blinds and some of the remaining glass. They also found a bullet hole below the door handle, and following its trajectory, found where it had gone through a cabinet under the sink, through a bottle of cleaner and through the cabinet wall into the side of the stove. Inside the apartment, there was more broken glass in front of the refrigerator. They found the bullet casing from the shot the woman fired under a dresser in the dining room. She apparently had been standing in the dining room when she fired the shot and it traveled from the dining room, through the kitchen and then through the refrigerator where it was found lodged in the appliance’s opposite wall.
During the early morning hours of May 10, a man claiming to be calling from Darlington said his girlfriend had assaulted him several hours earlier at her home in Camden. He reportedly became argumentative when officers declined to immediately go to the home and arrest his girlfriend due to the fact that the alleged crime had not been freshly committed, that he was not in the area, and that he could not be sure of his girlfriend’s address. The officer told the man the matter would be turned over to investigators, to which he responded with more hostility. The man called two more times, speaking the second time with a county deputy and the third time with the original officer, becoming argumentative again. During the last phone call, the officer told him not to call dispatchers again or he could face charges of unlawful use of 911 because the matter was already being processed and he was tying up the 911 system. The man continued to be argumentative, so the officer terminated the call. It did not appear that the man called dispatchers again.
An incident from just before 6 p.m. on March 15 should remind everyone not to try hitchhiking inside Camden’s city limits. An officer reported being flagged down by a citizen as they were driving on West DeKalb Street near Chestnut Ferry Road. As the officer turned around to respond, they saw a 63-year-old woman approaching cars at the intersection, knocking on their windows and trying to solicit money from occupants. The officer arrested her, found her in possession of a glass crack pipe and took her jail. The officer cited her for possession of drug paraphernalia and being a pedestrian soliciting rides or business within the city limits.
Following a traffic stop on the afternoon of March 12 at West DeKalb Street and Springdale Drive, one man, age 21, was cited for child endangerment, a child restraint violation, DUI, driving under suspension, marijuana possession, and transporting alcohol with a broken seal. His blood alcohol test came back as .19.
A driver — possibly a 51-year-old man — allegedly tried to run another man off the road while driving up Springdale Drive on March 13. The subject was reportedly driving a black pickup truck, but it was unclear as to what make or model.
Sometime between 6 p.m. March 18 and 1 p.m. March 21, someone broke into an outside freezer at Aberdeen Catery’s Fairlawn Drive location and stole five boxes of crab cakes with each box worth $100.
Camden officers also dealt with incidents involving assault and battery, breach of trust, catalytic converter removal, communicating threats, disregarding a stop sign, driving under suspension, drug equipment violations, larceny, malicious injury to property, marijuana possession, no driver’s license, open container, possession of beer by a minor under age 21, public disorderly conduct, runaway, shoplifting, speeding, and use of vehicle without owner’s consent.