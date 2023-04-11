Following a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Knights Hill Community is bringing back its May Day Festival on Saturday, May 13 at Knights Hill Park. Organizers are looking now for donations, including for door prizes; as well as food trucks, crafts and informational vendors to be on hand. Musicians are also being sought.
To participate or help out, contact Mae Frances Williams at (803) 432-5856.
Then, on May 13, come out and enjoy the fun from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Knights Hill May Day Festival is sponsored by the Knights Hill Preservation Board Inc.