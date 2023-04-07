The Kershaw County Board of School Trustees took up a short agenda during its meeting Tuesday evening.
As its main point of business, trustees approved moving forward with a school meals program called Community Eligibility Provision, or CEP. The CEP option “provides an alternative to household applications for economically disadvantaged students in local education agencies and schools,” Misha Lawyer, Kershaw County School District (KCSD) Coordinator for Nutrition and School Food Service, told the board during her presentation on the program.
Schools electing the CEP option agree to serve all student free lunches and breakfasts for four successive school years, and count total breakfasts and total lunches served to students daily. The option, which became available nationwide during the 2014-15 school year, works by basing claims on the percentage of identified students, which are those certified for free meals through some means other than household applications.
Students can also be directly certified and categorically eligible through programs including but not limited to SNAP, TANF, Medicaid, being homeless or fostered, participating in Head Start. Schools’ percentage of identified students must be 40% or higher to be eligible. The threshold can be determined on a school-by-school basis, by a group of schools in a district, or an aggregate of the entire district.
“An advantage right off the bat with this is that families don’t have to fill out applications,” Lawyer said. “It does provide a program that says, as a district or as a food service department, that we cannot charge students for breakfast or for lunch. It would be free to all students.”
If a district’s cost of providing the free meals to all students is in excess of the federal reimbursement, those costs would have to be paid from other, non-federal sources. Such sources could include state revenue matching funds, profits from a la carte sales, or in-kind contributions from volunteer services or even cash donations.
“I don’t see any problem moving forward with that for next year,” Lawyer said.
With a 1.6 multiplier in place used to calculate the number of identified students, the district believes some 92% of all students eating would be claimed as free, with only 8% claimed as “full paid.”
Based on current participation — 63% of district students eat breakfast at school; 58%, lunch — the district believes CEP reimbursements would likely general an increase in revenue.
“It’s the right thing to do and the right time to do it,” Lawyer said.
In other business, trustees:
• Heard from North Central High School teacher Emily Densmore, who addressed board members on the district’s family medical leave policy. “Why is our system making it impossible for moms like me to stay home (when we need to)?” she asked. “Some districts in our state have already adopted paid parental leave policies. It would be wonderful if Kershaw County would consider the same thing. There’s a teacher shortage in our county, our state and our country, and this would help a lot. It’s 2023; it’s time for change. I hope Kershaw County will step up and offer paid parental leave.”
• Approved the consent agenda, including minutes from its March 21 meeting, the board’s finance and facilities March 28 meeting, and one facility waiver.