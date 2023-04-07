During the past several weeks, rumors about layoffs within MUSC Health, including at the Kershaw Medical Center in Camden, have swirled through the community. Those rumors fed concerns that certain lines of healthcare service could be reduced or eliminated, or that the quality of care could be compromised.
In responding to those rumors and concerns, MUSC Director of Public Affairs, Medial Relations and Presidential Communications Heather Wooline, confirmed that layoffs have taken place, but denied that they would impact the quality or quantity of care. Wooline characterized the “downsizing and reassignment of duties” as being “executive and administrator in nature.”
Wooline also confirmed that during a public MUSC Board of Trustees meeting in February, administrators reported a $40 million “missed margin,” and that it involved the Midlands market.
“When MUSC acquired the four facilities that comprise the Midlands division in 2021, it was projected at the time that it would take up to three years for the division to become solvent,” she said. “This is a common timeline when acquiring facilities that have been struggling financially and that need implementation of IT platforms to support electronic medical record onboarding or consolidation, capital investments or upgrades to improve patient care delivery, and the acquisition of new and advanced diagnostic and treatment technologies. We anticipate the margin improving over time with the changes being implemented now as well as continued efforts to further involve the local physician network.”
The four facilities within MUSC’s Midlands region are Kershaw Medical Center, Providence and Providence Northeast hospitals in Columbia, and Fairfield Emergency & Imaging in Winnsboro.
Among those no longer with the organization, Wooline confirmed, are Kershaw Medical Center CEO Sue Shugart and her predecessor, Terry Gunn, who was MUSC Health’s division president in the Midlands. Gunn had been KershawHealth’s CEO before and immediately after its sale to Capella Healthcare. When Capella sold its hospitals, including KershawHealth, in 2019, Gunn became its Market CEO, overseeing certain aspects of operations at KershawHealth and Providence Health, with Shugart handling day-to-day operations at KershawHealth. After MUSC Health purchased LifePoint’s assets here in 2021, Gunn became its division president, while Shugart remained CEO of what was renamed MUSC Health Kershaw Medical Center.
“While I am unable to confirm an exact number of downsized positions at this time, I can confirm that the positions were executive and administrative in nature,” she said.
Wooline would only confirm that Shugart was part of the downsizing while Gunn chose to resign, but declined to provide further details. Also, while some other media outlets have stated that at least three Kershaw Medical Center executives were laid off, Wooline did not mention any other positions in her communications with the Chronicle-Independent.
“Out of respect for individuals’ privacy, MUSC Health does not comment further on individual employment situations,” Wooline said.
She said that the downsizing is necessary to meet patients’ needs.
“As MUSC Health strives to remain competitive in the Midlands, we must focus on continuing to deliver high quality patient care and reinvesting in our organization to foster longitudinal growth. In order to reach our reinvestment goals, this restructuring includes downsizing and reassignment of duties within the organization to improve performance and incorporate additional growth,” Wooline said, adding that the changes be beneficial in terms of lower operational costs, improved workflow of key growth initiatives, and introduction of new technologies to increase operational efficiency.
She said MUSC Health remains committed to the success of each facility within its Midlands division for the benefit of their communities.
“These changes were made in that spirit,” Wooline said.