Back in January, North Central Middle School held its annual Miss Patriot Pageant.
Each year, a different theme for the pageant is chosen.
This year’s theme this year was Proud to be a Patriot, and the contestants competed for Patriotic Theme Wear.
The girls also compete to be Miss Stars and Stripes by collecting signatures and donations to their Fan Favorite box. Miss Congeniality is chosen by the contestants. This year’s winners are:
• Miss Patriot — Kelsey Crenshaw, 7th grade
• 1st Runner up to Miss Patriot — Ashlynn Joe, 7th grade
• Miss 6th Grade — Lillian Sanmann
• Miss 6th Grade Runner up — Madison Caldwell
• Miss 7th Grade — Gabriella Anderson
• Miss 7th Grade Runner up — McKinley Horton
• Miss 8th Grade — Audri Outten
• Miss 8th Grade Runner up — Kimberly Blancas
• Overall Interview Winner — Maggie Massey, 6th grade
• Miss Stars and Stripes — Amaria Jefferson, 6th grade
• Best Theme Wear — Kelsey Crenshaw, 7th grade
• Miss Congeniality — Natalie Bragg, 6th grade