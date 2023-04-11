Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union recently welcomed Jenais Y. Means to its board of directors. Means was elected to serve as board secretary. The Palmetto Citizens board has also elected Vicki Boylston to serve as its new vice chair.
“Our board is comprised of a diverse and dedicated team of leaders committed to providing the direction and strength needed to meet our mission of best serving the financial needs of the Midlands, just as we’ve been doing for the past 87 years,” Palmetto Citizens Board of Directors Chairman Steve Hamm said. “We are excited to have both Ms. Means and Mrs. Boylston serve with us and to channel their expertise and energy into making Palmetto Citizens an even better place for our members.”
Means is a National Board Certified mental health counselor and is licensed in both North and South Carolina. Through her professional work and many volunteer activities, Means uses her talents to help individuals, families, and groups improve their overall wellness. A member of Palmetto Citizens since 2011, she joined its supervisory committee in April 2021, and she was elected to join the board of directors in February.
Vicki Boylston is a Columbia, S.C., native and worked in the Labor Market Information Department at the S.C. Department of Employment & Workforce (formerly S.C. Employment & Security Commission) for more than 30 years. Boylston served on the board of SCESC Credit Union for 15 years. When this credit union merged with Palmetto Citizens in 2006, she was appointed to its supervisory committee and served in that role until joining the board in February 2021. She has been a member of Palmetto Citizens since 1986.