The North Central High School (NCHS) Future Farmers of America (FFA) was very busy during the month of February. Thirteen students got to attend Greenhand Camp at the S.C. FFA Center in Myrtle Beach. During Greenhand Camp, students got to learn leadership skills, participate in mock career development events, and banquet planning. Kelsey Clyburn earned the highest score in creed speaking, Camille Hall earned a perfect score in agricultural mechanics, and Aiden Wiles earned the highest score in tool identification. Aiden Wiles and Will Munn also were awarded character awards from S.C. State FFA Officers.
National FFA Week is celebrated across the country during the week of George Washington’s birthday. Every year, chapters participate in various activities throughout that week to celebrate. The North Central FFA hosted and participated in various activities.
North Central FFA officers attend Legislators Appreciation Day at the S.C. State Capitol. Agricultural education students got to thank their legislators for continued support of agriculture and agricultural education. Students got to hear from various speakers including S.C. Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers.
In cooperation with Kershaw County 4-H, the North Central FFA hosted an Ag Day for 1st and 2nd graders at neighboring North Central Elementary School. Eighteen NCHS FFA members got to teach about different aspects of the agricultural industry such as: row crops, poultry, livestock, wildlife, and forestry. They also got to hear all about 4-H and FFA.
Zachary Tucker and Aiden Wiles traveled to Pendleton High School in Anderson County to compete in the Mr. FFA Scholarship competition against 38 other students from across the state. Students were scored based on applications, interviews, surprise events, and their onstage presence. Aiden earned the title of Mr. Greenhand, which is only awarded to 1st year members.