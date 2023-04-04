Tylin Drakeford, of Camden High School (front row, center), holds the first-ever Summer Grind 2022-23 Student Athlete of the Year Award from the Jackson Teen Center (JTC) after being presented with it by JTC Executive Director Brian Mayes (middle row, fourth from left in yellow shirt) during Kershaw County Council’s March 28 meeting while surrounded by family, friends, teammates and council members. Mayes said Tylin deserved the award as much for his athletic ability as for his positive attitude while maintain good grades in Algebra. Mayes had an additional surprise: After this year, the award will be named the Tylin Drakeford Award.