In the definitely “good news” category during Kershaw County Council’s March 28 meeting, Jackson Teen Center (JTC) Executive Director Brian Mayes had an announcement to make: Tylin Drakeford was the winner of the JTC’s first ever Summer Grind 2022-23 Student Athlete of the Year Award.
Before calling Tylin forward, Mayes explained that the summer program at the JTC has grown to be called Summer Grind Sports & Education.
“What we do in the summer, we were granted to serve 40 kids for a basketball program, but we ended up serving 108,” Mayes said. “It wasn’t just basketball. Our programs are totally free for parents [and] students, but you have to participate in Algebra I or II. And God blessed us with a student (who) was just amazing. This student is an example of what a student athlete should be. When I first saw him play, I called him ‘Heart of a Lion.’ Then I saw his attitude and how he conducts himself in a school setting, not to mention he’s a three-star sports athlete for Camden High School.”
Mayes said 2022 was Summer Grind’s first year and that he and the JTC wanted to recognize Tylin for all that he does.
“You turn on the news and all you see is bad news about our children, but we’re going to change that tonight. Tonight, this award is the 2022-23 ‘Grind Out Award,’ but after tonight, next year, this award will be called the Tylin Drakeford Award,” he said, calling Tylin forward to a standing ovation.
Mayes noted that every time he sees Tylin, the young man has a water bottle with him. So, he handed him one.
“I guess he’s getting ready for sports and now he’s got the very first Grind Out water bottle with his own name on it,” Mayes said. “So, from this day forward, next year — you got a lot of family here; mom’s here, everybody’s here … a lot of shoulders you’re standing on — for the rest of the life of this program, it will be the Tylin Drakeford Award and I’m proud of you, man. I love you, and I thank you for all you’re doing in representing the students of Kershaw County.”
Following photographs being taken of Tylin surrounded by family, friends, teammates and members of council, District 4 Councilman Jimmy Jones took the opportunity to honor Mayes for mentoring the county’s young citizens like Tylin.
“I need to share this with everyone,” Jones said, confirming that he had met Mayes in a subway shop approximately 20 years ago. “He walked in the door and I was sitting there. He was with a mutual friend of ours. He had a vision, he had a plan, he had a dream. He asked if I could help, and said, ‘Well, I don’t know what I can do, but I can certainly point you in the direction of some other folks who might be able to help get you going or partner with you.’ Well, he did that and look where you are now. Look how many children you’ve helped. I’ve been to your school; I’ve seen the difference you make in these kids’ lives. There was no way I was going to let you get out of here tonight because you would never say it about yourself, but I wanted to share that with you.”
Jones had Mayes confirm that more than 400 children have been mentored, tutored and supported through the JTC in the years since it opened.
Mayes pointed out, however, that a number of former JTC students who have since graduated are not returning to Camden and Kershaw County.
“I think that love and support will bring them back home,” he said. “We’ve got to do better. When I was in D.C. [recently], I couldn’t wait to get back. We have differences, and that’s OK. We talk about them. We need to show the rest of the world what it is to be a community — what it is to be from Kershaw County.”
District 2 Councilman Sammie Tucker Jr., reminded everyone, including Mayes, that it’s not just about him when it comes to the success of the JTC, pointing to Mayes’ wife, Roberta Langley-Mayes.
“No, you’re right, I stand on her shoulders every day,” Mayes said. “We started off with a step [dance] team and she got with the other coaches and we actually did some numbers from years ago for the step team that started in Kershaw County. It was counted up that we had — between the other teams — that served over 5,000 students and, yet, nobody really knew about us.”
In other business during the March 28 meeting, council:
• heard from Bob Giangiorgi and Tom Skiller of KC Trails, who presented a “State of the Trails” report for the county that provided not only an update on the state of walking, hiking and biking trails today, but ideas for the future, including a strong recommendation for council and the county to support efforts to reach a 25-mile trails goal by partnering with Clemson University at the Nature as Teacher Preserve in Camden
• heard from Doug Bostick of the S.C. Battlefield Preservation Trust and Camden Burials on the nearly completed plans for the reinternment of the remains of 14 combatants at the Battle of Camden site north of Camden — in addition to reporting that the U.S. Army and British Embassy will be involved, and that the weekend’s events will be livestreamed for those who cannot be present, Bostick revealed that forensic anthropologists with the Richland County Coroner’s Office have determined that at least five of the 12 Continental remains belong to boy between the ages of 14 and 16
• heard from Brian Elender of Marshcat Compaction services about their business and how it may be able to save local taxpayers’ money in terms of hauling solid waste from county recycling centers by reducing the number of times such waste need to be hauled
• unanimously voted to award a $51,462, 60-day delivery bid from Crew Boss of Eugene, Ore., for firefighter protective equipment; and
• received an update from Tucker, in his capacity as chairman of council’s finance committee on its progress toward bringing a budget for the full council to consider.
Highlights of that discussion included:
• Tucker reporting that he and fellow committee/councilmen Derek Shoemake and Brant Tomlinson have focused primarily on expenditures so far and have more work to do on revenue sources
• Shoemake saying the county has approximately $10.2 million in American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds remaining and that it would cover the county’s $6 million half of a proposed $12 million project to transform Woodward Park and upgrade other parks as well as approximately $3.5 million new radios for fire service personnel, leaving approximately $700,000 left in ARPA funds; and
• confirmation that high priority items identified during a recent budget retreat would be evaluated first before any additional requests from council members
Members of the finance committee made it clear that no funds have been allocated for any project or item, especially since the committee has not had a full look at revenues. Furthermore, any recommendations the committee does make would include multiple funding options, if any are available. And, Tucker said, the committee plans to do its best to bring recommendations that won’t further impact taxpayers.
“I can tell you now, from sitting up here as many years as I have, there’s a lot of wants, a lot of needs, a lot of requests. There’s a miniscule of funding; it’s just not there without doing something like raising taxes or fees,” Tucker said. “And I don’t think anybody up here, including myself — and I’m the lonely Democrat, I’ll sit here and say it — have an appetite to increase your millage. So where does the money come from? We’ve got to be creative and figure out what we can and cannot do.”