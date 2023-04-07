The Camden High School (CHS) Class of 1973 and Lugoff-Elgin High School (L-EHS) Class of 1973 will hold their combined 50th reunion this fall at the National Steeplechase Museum. The date is set for Sept. 16 and the reunion committee expects to send reunion invitations with additional event information to CHS and L-EHS classmates this month.
“We encourage all 1973 classmates to come and join us for an evening of fun and camaraderie,” Reunion Committee Chairperson Cindy Hall Ouzts said. “We are looking for information on the whereabouts of many of our classmates. If you graduated from CHS or L-EHS in 1973, please mail your name and contact information to CHSclassof1973@gmail.com.”
Ouzts said more than 500 students graduated from the two schools in 1973.