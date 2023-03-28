According to the American Cancer Society, lung cancer is the deadliest of all cancers, often growing silently and going undetected until it has spread to other parts of the body.
This is why the Community Medical Clinic of Kershaw County (CMC) and the Levine Cancer Institute along with Atrium Health out of North Carolina have partnered to bring the Lung Bus — the nation’s first mobile lung cancer screening unit — to Kershaw County.
“We are so thankful to have the opportunity to bring the lung bus to our clinic and provide this vital screening to our patients,” CMC CEO Susan Witkowski said. “Early detection of lung cancer is key to improving outcomes and saving lives.”
This partnership has been a year in the making, initiated by CMC Nurse Practitioner Jessica Wilkes.
“I read an article about the Lung Bus and the services they are able to provide to rural areas and it just seemed like a good fit, so I reached out,” Wilkes said.
The lung bus was designed by the Levine Cancer Institute to bring low-dose CT screening on the road, similar to the mobile mammography model. The lung bus includes a waiting room and exam table. During the visit to the CMC, 29 patients were screened for lung cancer. To qualify for screening on the lung bus, patients must be over the age of 55 and have a history of smoking or recently quit smoking.
“We love partnering with organizations like the Community Medical Clinic to bring these life-saving screenings to the local community,” Lung Bus Clinical Supervisor Darcy Doege, RN, said. “Our goal is to eliminate barriers to top cancer care and expand screening. CMC is really an ideal partner for us because they invest in their patients’ health and well-being with holistic care being a central part to all their services offered.”
Most patient screenings take 30 minutes or less, with results available in 24 to 48 hours, Doege said.
The mobile unit has been designated as a Screening Center of Excellence by the Lung Cancer Alliance and is funded through the Bristol Myers-Squibb Foundation and the Leon Levine Foundation.
CMC and the Levine Cancer Institute at Atrium Health will continue to partner and offer more lung cancer screenings in the future.
“We’re looking forward to a long-term partnership here to benefit our patients and the Kershaw County community,” Witkowski said.
About the CMC and AccessKershaw
Established in 1998, the Community Medical Clinic of Kershaw County (CMC) is a community leader in providing healthcare resources and preventative care to the uninsured in Kershaw County. It provides primary care to patients at no cost while leading a collaborative effort to empower individuals to take charge of their own health and well-being. CMC’s Access Kershaw initiative, funded by the Duke Endowment, offers support from community care coordinators who work with patients by referral to connect them with the help they need, such as medical care as well as connections for employment, insurance, food, and more.
Learn more about CMC at www.cmcofkc.org.