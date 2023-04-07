• Lindsay Barringer of Elgin was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Barringer was initiated at Clemson University.
Barringer is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.
• Spartanburg Methodist College student Aidan Simmons of Elgin was recently inducted into Phi Theta Kappa, a national scholastic honor society.
Students had to earn an overall GPA of 3.5 or better with a minimum of 16 academic hours. In addition, Phi Theta Kappa inductees must be of good moral character and possess recognized good qualities of citizenship.
Also, on March 30, 29 Spartanburg Methodist College students were inducted into Sigma Kappa Delta, a national English honor society.
Students receiving this honor achieved an overall grade point average of 3.3 or higher with a minimum of one course in English or literature. They included Hannon El-Sherif of Camden and Aidan Simmons, of Elgin.
• The Summerall Guards for the Class of 2024 are now in position, including Connor Erwin of Elgin.
The 61 rising-senior cadets held their first performance during the changing of the guard ceremony, an event that is part of The Citadel’s annual Corps Day/Recognition Day weekend ceremonies. This marks the moment that the Class of 2023 Summerall Guards perform their last precision drills as a unit before passing their rifles to the new platoon.
Erwin and his fellow honorees were selected after a process that included weeks of Bond Volunteer Aspirant (BVA) training. Junior cadets who pass an initial physical fitness test take part in the six-week BVA training and tryout sessions. They must perform military pushups, sit-ups and rifle-bearing physical training, exhibiting exceptional physical condition and stamina.
• Seton Hall University recently announced that Reid Avery of Elgin has qualified for the Fall 2022 Dean’s List.
After the close of every semester, undergraduate students completing all courses with a GPA of 3.4, with no grades lower than “C”, qualify for the Dean’s List.