The Kershaw County Board of School Trustees will have a short agenda to follow during its meeting tonight.
As its main point of business, trustees will discuss a school meals item called Community Eligibility Provision, or CEP. It is listed as an action item, meaning a vote will take place following the discussion.
The CEP option “provides an alternative to household applications for economically disadvantaged students in local education agencies and schools.” Schools electing the CEP option agree to serve all student free lunches and breakfasts for four successive school years, and would count total breakfasts and total lunches served to students daily. The option, which became available nationwide during the 2014-15 school year, works by basing claims on the percentage of identified students.
Identified students are those certified for free meals through some means other than household applications. They can also be directly certified and categorically eligible through programs including but not limited to SNAP, TANF, Medicaid, being homeless or fostered, participating in Head Start.
Schools’ percentage of identified students must be 40% or higher to be eligible. The threshold can be determined on a school-by-school basis, by a group of schools in a district, or an aggregate of the entire district.
If a district’s cost of providing the free meals to all students is in excess of the federal reimbursement, those costs would have to be paid from other, non-federal sources. Such sources could include state revenue matching funds, profits from a la carte sales, or in-kind contributions from volunteer services or even cash donations.
With a 1.6 multiplier in place used to calculate the number of identified students, the district believes some 92% of all students eating would be claimed as free, with only 8% claimed as “full paid.” Based on current participation — 63% of district students eat breakfast at school; 58%, lunch — the district believes CEP reimbursements would likely general an increase in revenue.
Also today, the board will consider its consent agenda, including minutes from its March 21 meeting, its finance and facilities March 28 meeting, and one facility waiver. Palmetto Dance Center is asking to hold it May 19 and 20 dance recitals in the Lugoff-Elgin High School auditorium and is asking for the normal rental fee to be to be cut in half.
In its request, the dance center notes that it has provided choreography for more than 10 years for the production of the school’s Mr. L-E Pageant free of charge — a service for which it said it would normally charge up $1,000. If the board approves the request, Palmetto Dance would agree to pay the full custodial fee of $416, but would only pay a rental fee of approximately $568.75, instead of the district’s normal $1,337.50, for a total of $984.75.
Today’s agenda also agenda includes an executive session for employment matters with a possible vote afterward. Today’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Kershaw County School District’s offices, 2029 West DeKalb St. in Camden, and is open to the public. It can also be livestreamed by visiting www.kcsdschools.net/live.