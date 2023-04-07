The two 19-year-old men suspected in the March 7 armed robbery of the Waffle House on U.S. 601 in Lugoff are now also facing charges in Fairfield County.
In a March 30 Facebook post, Fairfield County Sheriff Will Montgomery said Jye’kwuan Dae-Sean Brown, 19, of Valkyrie Circle, Columbia, and Jalon Deion Bradley, 19, of Campbell Ridge Drive, Elgin (Richland County) have been charged in connection with the armed robbery of a Waffle House near the intersection of S.C. 34 and I-77 on Feb. 24. The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office has charged both Bradley and Brown with armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Details about the Fairfield County case were not available at press time, but Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan has previously said investigators from other jurisdictions, including Fairfield, indicated similarities in the alleged robberies.
Kershaw County investigators allege that the two young men — reportedly wearing masks and hoodies — entered the Lugoff Waffle House around 9:15 p.m. on March 7. At least one of them allegedly held a gun on at least one of three female employees on duty that night and demanded items from them, including an iPhone.
The KCSO reported that at least two shots were fired, having found several bullet fragments, a shell casing and two live rounds. None of the shots appeared to have been fired at the employees. Instead, deputies found evidence that the suspects fired at the restaurant safe’s door.
Investigators surmised that after the two men fled the restaurant, they threw the victim’s iPhone out, causing it to alert 911 and others of a “crash.” No wreck was found, but it gave investigators an idea of where they were going. Meanwhile, news about the Lugoff robbery made its way quickly to the Waffle House in Camden. An employee there reported seeing a vehicle with two men fitting Bradley’s and Brown’s descriptions and called 911.
That allegedly led the two men to flee again, this time onto I-20 toward Columbia.
S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents tracked down Bradley in Sumter on March 16 and arrested him. About a week later on March 24, SLED found and arrested Brown in Columbia.